West Central Research and Extension Center hosts spraying technique workshop

Individual pesticide applicators gained valuable insight and practical lessons at a workshop at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte last week.
The research facility at WCREC houses equipment used to learn more about spraying techniques. Students from across the world come to study and earn degrees in weed science technology and the program also has been made available to people working in the industry.
It is a great opportunity to share knowledge, said Greg Kruger, weed science and application technology specialist.
“Our home is their home,” he said. “We try to keep it so that they have the opportunity to get hands on and not just listen to a PowerPoint, but put it into practice and see what it looks like in a safe environment.”
Fifteen participants representing various companies worked for two days with the high-end equipment that allowed them to practice live applications.
“They can come here and try things that they’ve been thinking about in a place that’s not going to ruin an application,” Kruger said. “It’s not going to create a mess in a field and they’re not going to have environmental issues of drift or things like that.”
Shelby Unruh of southwestern Kansas and Lonnie Schmidt, who owns a custom spraying business in Idaho, were two of the participants.
“Us, as individual applicators, we come here to a world-class research station to enhance our ability to do a good job,” Unruh said. “I appreciate the willingness of Greg Kruger and these students to be able to talk to the average person like us.”
Students who are working toward their master’s and doctoral degrees in weed science technology offered presentations after the group tested different spraying techniques.
“For me, it’s the only place I’ve been able to come to even have access to this type of equipment that you have here that we can see run,” Schmidt said. “Even these students coming to Idaho and giving this presentation, if I hadn’t seen the equipment and been able to work with it and see what it’s doing, it would have been a lot harder for me to gain the understanding that I’ve gained.”
This is the second year of the program. It started with an online connection.
“There’s a chat board where guys that are interested in pesticide application share ideas,” Kruger said. “One of them had come here prior to last year, and said (to the chat room participants), ‘Hey, you guys should think about all going up here’ (to WCREC), and it kind of formed out of that.”
Kruger said he and his students put together the technical content.
“Even though several of them are from different companies, they’ve all come on their own dime to this program to get the information,” Kruger said, “because they’re interested in doing a better job.”
