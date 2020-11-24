West Central Research and Extension Center hosts spraying technique workshop

“Us, as individual applicators, we come here to a world-class research station to enhance our ability to do a good job,” Unruh said. “I appreciate the willingness of Greg Kruger and these students to be able to talk to the average person like us.”

Students who are working toward their master’s and doctoral degrees in weed science technology offered presentations after the group tested different spraying techniques.

“For me, it’s the only place I’ve been able to come to even have access to this type of equipment that you have here that we can see run,” Schmidt said. “Even these students coming to Idaho and giving this presentation, if I hadn’t seen the equipment and been able to work with it and see what it’s doing, it would have been a lot harder for me to gain the understanding that I’ve gained.”

This is the second year of the program. It started with an online connection.

“There’s a chat board where guys that are interested in pesticide application share ideas,” Kruger said. “One of them had come here prior to last year, and said (to the chat room participants), ‘Hey, you guys should think about all going up here’ (to WCREC), and it kind of formed out of that.”

Kruger said he and his students put together the technical content.

“Even though several of them are from different companies, they’ve all come on their own dime to this program to get the information,” Kruger said, “because they’re interested in doing a better job.”