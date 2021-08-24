West Cozad I-80 Lake’s fishery to be chemically renovated

West Cozad Interstate 80 Lake will be chemically renovated within the next week as weather allows, Nebraska Game and Parks announced.
Recreational access within the treatment area is prohibited while rotenone is being applied.
The rotenone treatment is aimed to eliminate common carp, gizzard shad and other undesirable fish species, which are detrimental to aquatic habitat, water quality and sport fish populations, according to a press release.
Dry conditions are advisable for chemical applications.
In preparation for the treatment, biologists have been salvaging game fish and relocating them to other lakes.
Restocking will occur in September with largemouth bass and bluegill. Channel catfish will be stocked in 2022.