West Ninth Street to be closed for water main install

West Ninth Street between Carr and Emory avenues will be closed for about a week starting Monday as Municipal Light & Water crews install a water main.
Local traffic only will be allowed on that stretch of the street, the city’s Engineering Department said in a press release.
Alternate routes will be necessary for other motorists, who are asked to use caution and follow all signs around the construction area for their safety and that of workers.
For information, call 308-535-6724.
