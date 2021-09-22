 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Ninth Street to be closed for water main install
0 comments

West Ninth Street to be closed for water main install

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

West Ninth Street between Carr and Emory avenues will be closed for about a week starting Monday as Municipal Light & Water crews install a water main.

Local traffic only will be allowed on that stretch of the street, the city’s Engineering Department said in a press release.

Alternate routes will be necessary for other motorists, who are asked to use caution and follow all signs around the construction area for their safety and that of workers.

For information, call 308-535-6724.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News