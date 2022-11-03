 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Western Nebraska Bank opens Madison school branch

Student tellers cut the ribbon to officially open the Madison Bulldog Branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Thursday afternoon. 

 Job Vigil

Students at Madison School cut the ribbon for the official opening of the Madison Bulldog Branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Thursday afternoon.

The branch will allow students to save money in their individual accounts. As of Thursday, students had deposited about $600. The branch began taking deposits Oct. 27.

The money will be kept in a student’s account until they graduate from Madison. At that time, a check will be issued for the balance in the account, Market President Marcy Hunter said, or they may open a regular savings account at a Western Nebraska Bank location.

Students applied to be tellers at the new branch and will collect and document deposits each Thursday through the end of the school year.

“We’ve partnered with North Platte Public Schools and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education to open these student branches, which allow us to integrate money management into our students’ lives,” Hunter said in a press release. “These branches are designed to introduce the concept of saving early, demonstrate that it should be part of their finance plan for their future and increase parental involvement in savings and banking.”

She said the bank can also provide an opportunity for students to discover careers in banking and finance.

Breaking News