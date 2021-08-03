Western US, Canadian wildfires could impact Nebraska air quality

Wildfires in Canada and the western U.S. may affect the air quality in Nebraska, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Citizens can expect the air quality to be in the yellow, or moderate, category to the orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, category.

During yellow category/moderate conditions, sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exertion. In red category/unhealthy conditions, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling; others should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and take more breaks during outdoor activities.

Advisories are based on data provided by National Weather Service, smoke plume modeling, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.

The NDEE staff monitor smoke levels and wind directions to assess when impacts to Nebraska’s air quality may occur.