Westfield Shopping Center donates to local organizations

Westfield Shopping Center donated $250 to four separate organizations after its “Christmas in the Neighborhood Re-Imagined” in November.

The shopping center changed the format of its annual Christmas celebration, choosing to donate some of the proceeds to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, RDAP, The Connection Homeless Shelter and Paws-itive Partners.

The checks were presented to the organizations at a ceremony on Thursday.

“We are proud to have these and many great organizations in our community and hope to provide hope and light in North Platte, through this Christmas season,” Westfield said in a press release.