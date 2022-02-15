'We've got to build the canal': Ricketts talks water and taxes at Lake McConaughy Visitor Center

OGALLALA — Employing a pair of posters to illustrate the stakes, Gov. Pete Ricketts came to Keith County Tuesday morning to make his case for preserving Nebraska’s share of South Platte River water by finishing the Perkins County Canal.
His talk at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center was part of a statewide “taxes and water” tour — and the governor made sure to also ask the approximately 50 people in his audience to urge state senators to pass three tax-related bills on his agenda.
But with southern Keith County likely to host the forgotten 1894 canal east of the Colorado line, Ricketts used most of his one-hour session to lay out the threat to Nebraska’s South Platte supply posed by recent Colorado moves to tap it if Nebraska doesn’t.
“Folks, Denver is projected to grow from 3.5 million to 6 million people by 2050,” he said. “They’re already short of water. They’re looking for more. And if we don’t defend our rights, they’re going to take it from us.”
He called attention to a proposed series of reservoirs and pipelines from near Sterling southwest to Parker, a southeast Denver suburb, and a Colorado-commissioned 2016 study indicating some 300,000 acre-feet of South Platte water a year crosses the Nebraska line.
Nebraska’s canal right under the 1923 South Platte River Compact is “our only legal recourse we have” to keep river water flowing into Nebraska beyond the compact’s requirement of 120 cubic feet per second during the April 1-Oct. 15 irrigation season, he said.
The governor and Tom Riley, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, had fewer specifics to offer about where the canal might run. Senators must pass Legislative Bill 1015 before DNR can start designing the canal, Riley said.
But “it’d probably run along the Keith County line (with Perkins County) if I had a guess,” he said.
If Colorado diverts more South Platte water toward Denver, he added, McConaughy — less than a mile north of the visitor center — would feel the impact in making up for the loss of that water for downstream Nebraska users and natural habitats.
“You think about the South Platte River flows,” Riley said. “For every cfs less in that river, it’s got to come right out of this lake.”
Ricketts said he’s willing to meet with Colorado leaders who have called his plans an overreaction and the canal a waste of money. “I am happy to talk about this,” he said. “But we’ve got to build the canal.”
Some 600 early Perkins County residents dug about 16 miles of their intended canal in Colorado’s Sedgwick County in fall 1894 before their financing collapsed. Their planned route would have clipped Keith County’s southwest corner before dropping into Perkins County.
When Keith County residents first revived canal talk in 1921, they envisioned running the ditch and developing natural storage reservoirs eastward atop their county’s tableland south of the South Platte. A short-lived 1980s exploration by the Twin Platte Natural Resources District looked at a similar route.
The Nebraska-Colorado compact essentially preserves Nebraska’s right to finish the canal those Keith County residents of a century ago intended to build. It was wrapped up at a meeting in Ogallala on April 24, 1923, and was later ratified by both states and Congress.
If the canal is built, Ricketts said, the compact requires Colorado to provide it an average of 500 cubic feet per second from Oct. 15 to April 1. Without it, Colorado has no obligation to send Nebraska water except for its compact obligation during irrigation season.
Though South Platte flows have been lower this winter, they’ve averaged 500 cfs or more each winter over the past 10 years, Riley said.
Rural Brule farmer-feeder Dennis Schilz, president of the Western Irrigation District, said building the Perkins canal — also sometimes called the South Divide Canal — would preserve the role South Platte water plays in recharging Keith County’s groundwater supplies.
The Western Canal, built around the same time as the aborted Perkins canal, likewise starts in Sedgwick County but returns to the South Platte west of Ogallala.
Twin Platte NRD General Manager Kent Miller has said some water in the would-be new canal likely would percolate down into the Ogallala Aquifer. The South Platte also would gain “return flows” from farm fields served by the ditch even before the canal returns its water to the river.
“What that will do is help our irrigators,” said Schilz, also a Twin Platte NRD board member. “It will provide water for our communities. And, with some reservoirs, it might make for more recreation.”
He joined Ricketts in saying the $500 million needed from the Legislature for the canal would be more than offset by the value of the South Platte water at stake.
If it isn’t built, “well, Colorado wants to put zero water across the state line” other than what little it has to provide during irrigation season, said Schilz, father of former state Sen. Ken Schilz of Ogallala.
Ricketts urged the audience to contact their state lawmakers to enlist their backing for finishing the Perkins canal. He believes support is strong in the Natural Resources Committee, which heard LB 1015 Feb. 9, but the budget-writing Appropriations Committee has to agree to the $500 million price tag.
“That’s going to be a hard row to hoe,” the governor said.
Answering a question from the audience, Ricketts said he would think the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would be sympathetic to the canal if it’s the only way for Nebraska to keep meeting its environmental obligations in the central Platte River basin.
The Platte River Recovery Implementation Project, concluded in 1997 by Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, requires minimum flow levels to maintain critical habitat for the basin’s threatened and endangered species. The accord granted Fish and Wildlife an “environmental account” of Lake McConaughy water to release as needed.
But South Platte water also figures into holding up the three-state agreement, Ricketts said. He can’t speak for Fish and Wildlife, “but if I were them, (I’d say) this is a good thing .” As for Colorado’s plans, “I would think Fish and Wildlife would look at that as a bad thing.”
He said he doesn’t know whether Colorado would try to block Nebraska in court from reviving the canal, thus further delaying the 10 years it’s likely to design and build it.
“But I can tell you the compact is very clear about our rights,” including Nebraska’s right to seize Sedgwick County land under eminent domain to finish it, he said.
On taxes, Ricketts asked his audience to lend their support to LB 825, which would speed up the phaseout of income taxes on Social Security benefits; LB 939, which would lower the top individual and corporate income tax rates to 5.84%; and LB 723, which would guarantee at least the current $548 million in funding for a two-year old tax credit for school property taxes.
The school tax credit and Social Security bills won first-round approval without dissenting votes in late January, while LB 939 is scheduled for initial floor debate this week.
The governor also briefly mentioned a special Unicameral committee’s proposal to improve roads and build a formal entrance and a new 100-slip marina at Lake Mac. All are part of LB 1023, which received its public hearing last Thursday.
