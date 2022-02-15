'We've got to build the canal': Ricketts talks water and taxes at Lake McConaughy Visitor Center

Answering a question from the audience, Ricketts said he would think the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would be sympathetic to the canal if it’s the only way for Nebraska to keep meeting its environmental obligations in the central Platte River basin.

The Platte River Recovery Implementation Project, concluded in 1997 by Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, requires minimum flow levels to maintain critical habitat for the basin’s threatened and endangered species. The accord granted Fish and Wildlife an “environmental account” of Lake McConaughy water to release as needed.

But South Platte water also figures into holding up the three-state agreement, Ricketts said. He can’t speak for Fish and Wildlife, “but if I were them, (I’d say) this is a good thing .” As for Colorado’s plans, “I would think Fish and Wildlife would look at that as a bad thing.”

He said he doesn’t know whether Colorado would try to block Nebraska in court from reviving the canal, thus further delaying the 10 years it’s likely to design and build it.

“But I can tell you the compact is very clear about our rights,” including Nebraska’s right to seize Sedgwick County land under eminent domain to finish it, he said.