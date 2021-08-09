What do you remember from Sept. 11, 2001? We'd like to hear from you.

When the hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, the impact went beyond the streets of New York City. A shockwave rippled through the United States and left no one untouched, not even those 1,400 miles away in west central Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In preparation for a special section marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, the North Platte Telegraph is gathering readers’ memories and takeaways.

What do you remember? What were you doing? Who were you with? What changed for you that day?

Email your memories of the day — 250 words or less, please — to editor@nptelegraph.com by 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.