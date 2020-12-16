What it takes to get 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to North Platte, Nebraska

Getting the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine to Great Plains Health sounds more like a special op than a run-of-the-mill medicine delivery.
“It was the only package on the delivery truck. It was flown in and then driven directly to the hospital,” said Jason North, GPH pharmacy director. “We have security guards and ex-military members on our staff here who helped ensure security once we knew it was coming to the hospital.
“So we were able to make sure it came in without any incident and we were able to immediately store that properly in the ultra-cold freezer that we’ve invested in and that is in a secure location.”
Who received what doses will be entered into a database, like childhood vaccination data, so that GPH can keep track of how effective the vaccine is and analyze it.
“That will be very significant to see where our population becomes vaccinated compared to where the outbreaks occur,” North said.
GPH received 975 doses of the vaccine and will receive that same amount in three weeks so workers can get the second and final dose to complete the course of treatment. Patients will be reminded via an alert on an app when they need to get their second dose.
Additionally, GPH is timing the vaccine clinics to allow for staggered dosing, “so that if patients do have some side effects, we won’t wipe out our entire ICU staff at once” and instead have time to recover.
After front-line workers in the area receive the vaccine, the state health department will issue guidance on how to issue and allocate the remaining doses.
“It’s very, very exciting. This is a historic moment,” North said.
