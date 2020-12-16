What it takes to get 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to North Platte, Nebraska

By the numbers

» 975: Amount of doses received by GPH.

» 400: Amount of GPH front-line workers in the area estimated to receive the vaccine.

» 120: How many hours the unprepared vaccine can be out of the ultra-cold freezer.

» 21: Amount of days patients need to wait between being administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

» 6: How many hours the prepared vaccine can stay at room temperature.

» 6: How many months the vaccine can be kept in the ultra-cold freezer.

» 2: Number of doses each health care worker will need to receive to develop immunity.