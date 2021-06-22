What started as a donation to honor Paige Teets grew into an unforgettable Father's Day afternoon at North Platte's Cody Park

A love of ice cream and children led to a Father’s Day gift at Cody Park for the community of North Platte.
The gift came from a woman, who did not identify herself, who donated about $300 to purchase food for concession-stand patrons Sunday.
The gesture grew throughout the day as many patrons of Cody Park Rides and Concessions continued to “pay it forward” in honor of Paige Teets, who died in February of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes.
“After Paige died, I posted on Facebook a picture of Paige and I said anyone who knows my sweet Paige knows he loved God, and he loved his family and his friends,” said his widow, Gale Teets. “He loved children and he loved Cody Park and ice cream.”
Her daughter-in-law Jennifer, who is married to Gale’s son Andrew, had called her a few days before Father’s Day.
“She said, I have an idea that would be so Paige,” Teets said, “because he was so giving and nothing would please him more than to give back to all the kindness.”
Jennifer suggested they make a donation at the Cody Park concession stand in memory of Paige. She turned out to be the unidentified woman who brought the money and story to Cody Park.
Andrew and Jennifer, along with the Teetses’ other son, Jason, and daughter-in-law-to-be Jaime Rishkofski, collaborated with Gale.
“We pooled our money and made a donation to give back to so many people who gave to us and showered us with prayers,” Gale said. “People we don’t even know have been praying for us for the last four years.”
Father’s Day at the concession stand was like no other, assistant manager Teresa Helie said.
“There are times when you just feel something special is going to happen, and you wait for it,” Helie said. “(Father’s Day) was that day for the employees at Cody Park Rides and Concessions, and ultimately for the patrons who came for lunch, or ice cream, or a ride in the park.”
Helie told what happened after the then-unidentified woman came to the concession stand.
“She left money for a ‘pay it forward’ gift, as long as the money lasted,” Helie said. “Surprised smiles, tears, and sometimes more money was added to the total as the guests were given their order in honor of Paige.”
That memorial money lasted until 5 p.m. and fed over 400 people, Helie said.
“But it didn’t end there,” Helie said. Another friend of Paige’s, Matt Stoddard, “bought 400 ride tickets in memory of his friend,” Helie said. “Again, the smiles and tears happened in the rides area, and it included the employees who tried their best to honor this Paige.”
Gale Teets said her husband didn’t want notoriety of any kind.
“He didn’t want people knowing things he did for them,” Gale said. “It was always just do it and they didn’t need to know. That was Paige.”
She said the cancer battle was a long four years.
A few days before Paige died, the family met with Pastor John Stone of North Platte Berean Church.
“He never complained,” Gale said. “When we met with Pastor John, Paige said, ‘If my cancer journey led just one person — not a bunch, just one person — to Christ, then my life was worthwhile.’”
