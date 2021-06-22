What started as a donation to honor Paige Teets grew into an unforgettable Father's Day afternoon at North Platte's Cody Park

“We pooled our money and made a donation to give back to so many people who gave to us and showered us with prayers,” Gale said. “People we don’t even know have been praying for us for the last four years.”

Father’s Day at the concession stand was like no other, assistant manager Teresa Helie said.

“There are times when you just feel something special is going to happen, and you wait for it,” Helie said. “(Father’s Day) was that day for the employees at Cody Park Rides and Concessions, and ultimately for the patrons who came for lunch, or ice cream, or a ride in the park.”

Helie told what happened after the then-unidentified woman came to the concession stand.

“She left money for a ‘pay it forward’ gift, as long as the money lasted,” Helie said. “Surprised smiles, tears, and sometimes more money was added to the total as the guests were given their order in honor of Paige.”

That memorial money lasted until 5 p.m. and fed over 400 people, Helie said.