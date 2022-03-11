What west central Nebraska senators said on the floor of the Unicam about the 'constitutional carry' bill

All five west central Nebraska state senators voted “yes” Friday as the Legislature gave 35-9 first-round approval to Legislative Bill 773, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s “constitutional carry” handgun bill.

Sens. Dan Hughes of Venango and Matt Williams of Gothenburg did not speak on the floor during eight hours of floor debate Thursday and Friday.

Both were among lawmakers taking turns acting as presiding officer during the debate. Williams, an official co-sponsor of LB 773, was in the chair Friday when senators voted 36-9 to shut off debate and when they voted to advance the bill.

Following are highlights of floor comments by their other regional colleagues:

Sen. Tom Brewer, Gordon (principal sponsor)

» This has been a six-year process. I made a promise to folks when I first got elected that I would make this a priority bill, and I have done that over and over. ...

Sadly, this bill is simply what I would call a “coat motion.” ... Currently, in the state of Nebraska, it is legal to open carry. Not an issue. But what we’re saying (currently) is if you put on your coat and you cover that firearm, now you’re a criminal. If you want to do anything other than that, you’re going to have to pay for it. ...

This is not a law about everyone. The bottom line is that this is for law-abiding citizens so they don’t have to jump through hoops for what is (a) right. (Bill introduction, Thursday)

» If you look at those who fought the hardest to see this bill not make it to this point and led the filibuster, they were primarily from Lincoln. All right, I get it: The Lincoln police chief doesn’t like it. (The) Lincoln mayor doesn’t like it.

But we live in a place that’s much different outside of Lincoln. We live where we have limited law enforcement. We live in a place where good people know each other. And we don’t need to see good people brought up on charges because they simply want to be able to carry a gun concealed to protect themselves (and) protect their family. (closing speech, Friday)

Sen. Mike Jacobson, North Platte (co-sponsor)

» My understanding is LB 773 says, if this bill becomes law, that I can take what I already have as a right today to open-carry a handgun, but now I have the ability to put it in my coat and not be breaking the law.

That’s what we’re debating today. That’s what we’re debating in LB 773. And I can tell you there’s not one person I can think of in my district who doesn’t think that’s a good idea, including law enforcement out in the 42nd District. ...

At the end of the day, I want to see 773 become law. I think it’s basic, it’s fundamental, it’s the right of the people who live in this state. And we need to get that passed. (Thursday)

Sen. Steve Erdman, Bayard (co-sponsor)

» I have received numerous emails about this bill, 773. I have yet to receive one from my district (47) asking me to be opposed. But I have gotten several — more than several — from the districts of the east ... asking me to be opposed.

Sen. (Justin) Wayne said yesterday we’re elected to represent the whole state, and he’s exactly right. But first and foremost, I need to represent those people who sent me here to do the job they expect me to do. So they’ve expected me to come here and protect their rights, and that’s exactly what 773 does. (Thursday)

