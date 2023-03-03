Following are excerpts of Unicameral floor speeches by western Nebraska state senators on Legislative Bill 77, the “constitutional carry” firearms bill that won 36-12 first-round approval Friday after three days of debate.

All five regional lawmakers quoted below voted “yes” Friday to break a filibuster and then to advance LB 77.

Sen. Tom Brewer, Gordon, District 43 (prime sponsor)

“ ‘Bearing arms’ means carrying them. And our Nebraska Constitution makes it very clear that one of the reasons to do this is for self-defense and the defense of others. The way that ordinary people bear arms in 2023 is concealed carry.” (Wednesday)

“(LB 77) is about the ability of law-abiding citizens in Nebraska to constitutionally carry (firearms) concealed and to do that and not run the risk of becoming a criminal because you travel through a particular town. …

“I will tell you I probably have every right in the world to become a little weary. … But I made a commitment, and I’ve fought every day I’ve been in this body to push constitutional carry through. And if for some reason, somehow, there’s a maneuver to kill constitutional carry this year, as sure as you’re sitting here, it will be back next year.” (Friday)

Sen. Steve Erdman, Bayard, District 47

“One morning, when I was loading a truck, the driver and I were talking about his trip out. And he said that the day before he got there, he was at a (convenience store) early in the morning, 3 a.m. or so, getting a cup of coffee. A guy came in with a mask and a gun and tried to rob the quick store. (The driver) was a concealed-carry person. He therefore pulled his weapon and held the robber at gunpoint until the police showed up.

“Had he not been there and had a weapon, what might have happened? I don’t know, but that was a good guy stopping a bad guy with a gun from doing something bad. It happens all the time.” (Wednesday)

Sen. Mike Jacobson, North Platte, District 42

“We get often asked: How are we going to make kids safer?. … There’s no constitutional safeguards for possessing illegal drugs. But have we eliminated illegal drugs? …

“We’ve got illegal drugs coming across the border. Fentanyl is at a record high in terms of problems. It’s killing kids. Fentanyl is killing kids. We can pass all the laws we want to prevent illegal drugs. And you know what? It’s not going away. So we can talk about the same thing about guns, which do have constitutional protections. And yet we think somehow we’re going to eliminate guns? …

“I could stand here with a firearm in my hand, if I could legally possess the firearm, and that would be legal. If I put it in my coat pocket, I just broke the law. That’s what we’re trying to fix. That’s all we’re trying to fix with this bill.” (Thursday)

Sen. Brian Hardin, Gering, District 48

“Some of the opponents of Sen. Brewer’s bill have focused on the victims of gun crimes. But that’s only half the equation. …

“Though the exact number remains disputed, almost all the national estimates indicate that defensive gun use by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals. …

“No. 1, self-defense with a gun is more common than gun crimes are, and No. 2, victims who use guns in self-defense are less likely to be injured than victims who use other strategies. …

“Supporting LB 77 is not about being callous to victims of violence. Supporting LB 77 is about recognizing that people have a constitutional, legal and moral right to keep and bear arms so that hopefully they and their loved ones don’t have to become victims. The Second Amendment exists for a reason, colleagues.” (Thursday)

Sen. Teresa Ibach, Sumner, District 44

“On the door of our church is a sign that reads, ‘These premises are protected by persons bearing arms.’ And I think that that’s important. I think it makes me feel safe, and I think it’s a good thing.

“My point is, when it comes to rural, law-abiding citizens whom I represent, I think they’re responsible with their habits and their practices when it comes to gun safety. My children even took gun safety classes when they were younger. I’m sure many of you have, too. …

“District 44 is overwhelmingly — overwhelmingly — in favor of my support on their behalf of LB 77.” (Friday)