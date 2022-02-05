'Where's the water coming from?': As Colorado eyes asserting water rights on the South Platte River, Nebraska looks at securing its own

The South Platte compact, concluded in Ogallala on April 24, 1923, was the result.

After it was approved by both states’ legislatures, Congress ratified it in 1926.

It gave Nebraska the right to finish the canal, with a water right of Dec. 17, 1921 — on or about the date the Keith County group applied with Nebraska for its water right. It said the ditch would have to run on or near the canal’s original 1894 survey, at least west of the Nebraska line.

Two Nebraska-based groups tried to invoke the compact in the 1980s. Both failed.

A decade-long effort led by the Upper Republican NRD would have kept the canal going through Perkins County, terminating in the vicinity of Enders Reservoir in Chase County’s part of the Republican River basin.

Congress agreed to share planning costs in 1986, but the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had called off further efforts on the South Platte-Frenchman Valley Project by 1989.

The four-county Twin Platte NRD didn’t even get that far with a scheme it proposed on Oct. 7, 1981.