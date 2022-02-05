'Where's the water coming from?': As Colorado eyes asserting water rights on the South Platte River, Nebraska looks at securing its own

For west central Nebraskans living near the South Platte Creek — uh, River — two questions may linger about Gov. Pete Ricketts’ surprise call to revive and finish the Perkins County Canal from Colorado.
The Telegraph answered the first one — “What canal?” — in Jan. 23 stories about the abortive 1894 effort to build the canal and the 1923 South Platte River Compact allowing Nebraska to build it sometime.
Here’s the other question: “Where’s the water coming from?”
That may be the greater mystery in Keith and Lincoln counties, whose residents usually see bare trickles in the South Platte — except for four floods since 1995 — and know it’s due to Colorado agriculture and ever-growing Denver and the Front Range.
Despite all that growth, Nebraska and Colorado water officials agree, there’s still South Platte water to talk about.
Counting “return flows” from upstream irrigators, a recent Colorado study contended, Nebraska receives enough South Platte water at the state line northeast of Julesburg to fill Lake Maloney 15 times.
Now Colorado leaders are looking up Interstate 76, contemplating ways to use that water and even pipe it back to the Denver area.
That’s why Nebraska officials are reconsidering the 127-year-old canal that started near present-day Ovid but never made it into Nebraska back then.
The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee will hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday on Legislative Bill 1015. It would set aside $500 million to finish the Perkins canal, whether or not Nebraska routes it into Perkins County.
Its hearing follows the Colorado Legislature’s introduction of a bill late last week to make South Platte water storage that state’s top priority for water projects.
Senate Bill 22-126 says it’s intended to boost “the beneficial consumptive use of Colorado’s undeveloped waters to which Colorado is entitled under the South Platte River Compact,” as well as to reduce the need for transferring water east across the Rockies.
Jesse Bradley, assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, said his department has barely begun to explore how such a canal gets built in 2022.
But the evidence suggests Nebraska should invoke its compact rights before it’s too late, Bradley said.
That “will continue to preserve the flows coming into Nebraska currently or at least a part of them,” he said.
Kent Miller, general manager of the North Platte-based Twin Platte Natural Resources District, said he shares Bradley’s urgency.
“We’re concerned (that) in the future or in the near future there won’t be any water” in Nebraska’s part of the river, he said.
‘First in time, first in right’
To understand what’s going on, one must review how the two states’ use of the South Platte evolved over more than 160 years.
The tale begins on Oct. 1, 1859, when Boulder County vegetable growers Marinus G. Smith and William G. Pell dug a ditch from Boulder Creek to their fields.Colorado wouldn’t gain statehood until 1876.
A pipeline continues to exercise the legal “water right” secured by the partners — the oldest of 5,564 such rights for “beneficial uses” listed by the Colorado Division of Water Resources.
They cover the West’s most commonly known water uses: irrigation ditches, pipelines, reservoirs and groundwater wells and wellfields.
They’re just 8.5% of the 65,149 water rights Colorado recognizes in the South Platte basin — a list also including commercial, industrial, municipal, environmental and many other purposes.
But the 1859 Boulder Creek right outranks them all. Colorado’s “prior appropriation” doctrine, adopted by Nebraska and other Western states, gives a river’s oldest users first call on its water — that is, “first in time, first in right.”
Other water-rights holders on the South Platte or its tributaries can be told to suspend water use if they’re upstream from a user that has an older water right and isn’t getting the water it’s entitled to.
Colorado forbade water rights for out-of-state users in 1916. But the South Platte River Compact overrides that — and it gives Nebraska a century-old place in line.
Some 600 early Perkins County settlers, who dug 16 miles of a planned 65-mile canal in fall 1894 from just southwest of Ovid, quit east of Julesburg when financing fell apart.
But Ogallala-area leaders decided in late 1921 to pick up where their southern neighbors left off.
Their version of the canal would have provided 180,000 acre-feet of South Platte water to irrigate 75,000 acres in southern Keith County, using natural tableland depressions as natural reservoirs.
Colorado, by now paying close attention to South Platte water rights, chose to negotiate with Nebraska instead of taking it to court.
The South Platte compact, concluded in Ogallala on April 24, 1923, was the result.
After it was approved by both states’ legislatures, Congress ratified it in 1926.
It gave Nebraska the right to finish the canal, with a water right of Dec. 17, 1921 — on or about the date the Keith County group applied with Nebraska for its water right. It said the ditch would have to run on or near the canal’s original 1894 survey, at least west of the Nebraska line.
Two Nebraska-based groups tried to invoke the compact in the 1980s. Both failed.
A decade-long effort led by the Upper Republican NRD would have kept the canal going through Perkins County, terminating in the vicinity of Enders Reservoir in Chase County’s part of the Republican River basin.
Congress agreed to share planning costs in 1986, but the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had called off further efforts on the South Platte-Frenchman Valley Project by 1989.
The four-county Twin Platte NRD didn’t even get that far with a scheme it proposed on Oct. 7, 1981.
It envisioned a “South Divide Canal” that would have run through Keith County into Lincoln County, storing water in a half-dozen reservoirs to supply 165,000 acre-feet to local irrigators.
Miller said it could have stopped southwest of Roscoe’s Interstate 80 interchange or at Lake Maloney, returning water to the river in the latter case through the NPPD Canal.
A tug-of-war with the state over when Twin Platte needed to conduct environmental studies ended with a July 1986 Nebraska Supreme Court ruling killing the proposal.
“Our (NRD) board back in the ’80s never talked about raising taxes or seeking funds” to build the canal, Miller said. But “we wanted to secure that 1921 (water-right) date.”
Should a similar canal be built now, he said, southern Keith County and western Lincoln County farmers could get their water by ditch instead of wells if they chose.
Where canal water isn’t
All those years, Colorado kept tapping its part of the South Platte — especially the water below the river.
Wells and wellfields account for just 195 of the 1,767 “beneficial use” water rights older than the Perkins canal’s compact right of Dec. 17, 1921.
But the larger figure accounts for just 31.8% of the South Platte’s 5,564 existing rights in that category, according to the state’s Division of Water Resources database.
Nearly two-thirds are for wells or wellfields. About 94.4% of those have been granted since May 10, 1978. Almost all of those serve Denver and Front Range cities.
But none of that activity directly affects prospects for filling a finished Perkins County Canal, Colorado and Nebraska water officials say.
That’s because the South Platte River Compact guarantees Colorado all the water from “present and future appropriations” on the “Upper Division” between the river’s headwaters and the Morgan-Washington county line northeast of Brush.
Only one existing “beneficial use” right — for a well granted to Sterling on Dec. 27, 1978 — is located in the “Lower Division” between Brush and the Nebraska line, according to Colorado’s database.
The compact says Colorado has the right to Lower Division water for “present appropriations” — those in place when the compact was approved — plus 35,000 acre-feet, half again as much as Lake Maloney’s 21,600 acre-foot capacity.
Colorado has never stored that 35,000 acre-feet anywhere between Brush and Julesburg, said Division of Water Resources State Engineer Kevin Rein.
“I do know we have diversions and uses in the lower end of the river,” he said.
Upstream thirst
In dusting off the dormant project Jan. 10, Ricketts and other state leaders cited a Colorado list of 282 projects that could slash South Platte water entering Nebraska by 90% if all were approved.
Where is that water? And how much?
One must turn to the compact again:
» During the typical irrigation season — April 1 to Oct. 15 — the compact says Colorado must send Nebraska up to 120 cubic feet per second of South Platte water. The states maintain a measuring “gage” at Julesburg to track the amounts.
The river’s most recent large floods in June 1995, June 1997, September 2013 and May 2015 all occurred in that time window. A finished Perkins canal probably could help divert floodwaters, Miller said.
» Should Nebraska choose to build the Perkins canal — a right that includes “eminent domain” power to seize land as needed — Colorado must supply it up to 500 cfs between Oct. 15 and April 1.
Only 128 cfs was flowing past the Julesburg gage Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. River flows there were nearly twice that in mid-January.
Yet it’s that “Lower Division” area, from Brush to the state line, where Colorado wants to tap more water — and where Nebraska would relaunch its canal.
A December 2017 study ordered by the Colorado Legislature said Nebraska received an annual average of 331,000 acre-feet of South Platte water between 1996 and 2015.
Some 293,000 acre-feet, 90% of the overall average, went to Nebraska “in excess of the compact,” wrote study authors Leonard Rice Engineers of Denver.
Such statements suggest “a momentum in Colorado to take this water that we believe we have an entitlement to,” said Bradley, the Nebraska DNR assistant director.
But a footnote in the Rice report said “the use of this water is subject” to Nebraska’s compact rights to build the Perkins canal and up to 500 cfs of water to fill it after Colorado’s reserved water is accounted for.
That would provide up to 177,450 acre-feet — just over 60% of the 2017 study’s estimated compact surplus — over the 5½ months when Nebraska could call for it.
Rein and Lauren Ris, deputy director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, said their state’s water officials are still seeking to clarify Nebraska’s concerns. Both spoke with The Telegraph before Colorado lawmakers introduced their bill to make South Platte projects the state’s top priority.
Ris said the 282-project list comes from her board’s online database of hoped-for water projects by local “roundtables” in each of Colorado’s nine river basins.
But the vast majority of those, she said, are studies and other projects that won’t sink a well or move dirt for a new water project.
Very few of them — and none between Brush and the Nebraska line — are even close to seeking major funding, Ris added.
“There is no guarantee that they would be finished or garner the support neded to even explore them further,” she said.
The “Lower Division” area accounts for 25 of the 282 listed projects. Only two below Brush are estimated to cost more than $250,000: a two-stage, $1.07 billion project to pipe South Platte water back to Parker, a suburb southeast of Denver, and the $20 million Ovid Reservoir, just below the Perkins canal’s starting point.
The Water Conservation Board lists both as “mid-term” in readiness for “further exploration,” Ris said.
Ovid Reservoir would store 5,772 acre-feet between the Sedgwick County town and the South Platte, according to a Colorado District Court list from November 2018.
The far larger Parker project, touching both Logan and Washington counties, would create two reservoirs as well as a pipeline. Parker lies about 107 miles southwest of Sterling and 89 miles southwest of Akron, the counties’ respective seats.
Rein and Ris said Colorado has a decentralized system for approving water projects. The Water Conservation Board works with project promoters, but it can’t approve or kill projects, Ris said.
Its database “is a reflection of values we have in the state of Colorado as to what we want our water future to be,” she said. “But it’s not a list of state-approved projects.”
Even “in an overappropriated system, people can apply for water rights,” Rein said.
The Perkins canal itself would be a long way from reality even if approved, Miller and Bradley said. The Twin Platte NRD’s 1981 South Divide Canal application projected it wouldn’t have carried water before 1997.
Even so, Colorado’s explorations have served as a wake-up call for Nebraska, Bradley said. “They’re seeing it as the last remaining source of water they have not tapped.”
Nebraska’s ability to exercise its rights would suffer if a massive project like the Parker diversion were in place, Miller said.
“If they actually build something to do that, even though Nebraska could contest it, it’s a lot harder to deal with something that’s physically in place,” he said.