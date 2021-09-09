 Skip to main content
Whether you walk or run, have four legs or two — all invited to 2021 Doggy Dash at North Platte's Cody Park
On Saturday, walkers and runners are invited to Cody Park for dog-filled fun at the 2021 Doggy Dash 5K and 1 Mile Family Run.

Participants can register ahead of time online or at the event. Race-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m., and the race starts at 8:45 a.m. The cost is $25 per participant, which includes a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Participants can run or walk with their dog, individually or with a group. All dogs must be on a 6-foot or shorter leash. Contests for dogs and their owners include the largest “pack” of runners, best “pack” theme and best-dressed dog.

The Doggy Dash is a part of the Platte River Fitness Series and is the only race in the series that allows your furry friends to participate.

All proceeds from this fundraiser help fund Community Connections Mentoring Program and the Substance Abuse Prevention Program. For more information, go to communityconnectionslc.org or platteriverfitness.com.

