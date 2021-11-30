While North Platte saw the warmest fall on record, the coldest is yet to come

Thus far, it seems, that Halloween snowstorm ’twas a wintry tease.
Not only that, but North Platte Tuesday wrapped up its warmest “meteorological fall” — September, October and November — since recordkeeping began here 146 years ago.
Tuesday’s 2 p.m. high of 61 degrees gave the city an average high temperature of 70.99 degrees over those three months, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
That edges out the previous record from 2016, when North Platte’s daily high averaged 70.8 degrees between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.
One must go back to 1904, when highs for the three-month period averaged 69.9 degrees, to find North Platte’s third-warmest fall.
The city’s No. 4 average of 69.5 degrees was first recorded in 1914 and matched in 1933 and 1939, according to records stored online by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
So much for wondering what November would bring after North Platte saw a combined 4.7 inches of snow Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Other than 0.04 inches of rain Nov. 10 and a trace Nov. 13, that was it for the month’s precipitation.
Total 2021 moisture stands at 22.71 inches, giving North Platte one of its wetter years but nowhere close to 2019’s year-end total of 28.91 inches that ranks seventh all-time.
North Platte quickly returned to Indian-summer temperatures after November’s month-opening snowfall, which also held daily highs to 35 on Halloween and 40 on Nov. 1.
The airport’s daily high failed to break 50 only twice after that, stalling at 45 degrees Nov. 12 and 47 Nov. 17.
By contrast, North Platte’s 81-degree high Nov. 7 tied a record just one year old. Monday’s high of 73 beat the previous Nov. 29 record of 71, set in 1932.
Looking at November’s overnight lows, however, testifies that the Dec. 21 winter solstice — the Northern Hemisphere’s longest night of the year — is only three weeks away.
Only seven of the month’s daily lows were above freezing, the last of them coming Nov. 15 and 16 with 34-degree readings both nights.
Thanksgiving morning’s 11-degree low was the season’s coldest so far. Temperatures also plunged below 20 degrees at Lee Bird Field on Nov. 17 (14), Nov. 18 (12) and Nov. 21 (17).
North Platte’s lows from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 averaged 38.1 degrees, 12th warmest on the city’s all-time list for the period.
Overnight lows for “meteorological fall” averaged 40 degrees or higher between 1884 and 1941. But they’ve fallen short of that mark in each of the 80 years since then.
Chances look good for autumn conditions to prevail through North Platte’s remaining three weeks of “chronological fall.”
Long-range National Weather Service forecasts call for a 33% to 40% chance of above-average December temperatures. Whether it’ll be drier or wetter remains uncertain.
North Platte’s highs are expected to reach or break 70 Wednesday and Thursday, offering strong chances to topple those days’ respective records of 71 and 69. Both were set in 2012.
More seasonal temperatures are expected to follow, reaching the mid-50s Friday and Monday and the mid- to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday.
Skies should be clear to partly cloudy throughout the weekend, the weather service says.