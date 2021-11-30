While North Platte saw the warmest fall on record, the coldest is yet to come

Thus far, it seems, that Halloween snowstorm ’twas a wintry tease.

Not only that, but North Platte Tuesday wrapped up its warmest “meteorological fall” — September, October and November — since recordkeeping began here 146 years ago.

Tuesday’s 2 p.m. high of 61 degrees gave the city an average high temperature of 70.99 degrees over those three months, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

That edges out the previous record from 2016, when North Platte’s daily high averaged 70.8 degrees between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.

One must go back to 1904, when highs for the three-month period averaged 69.9 degrees, to find North Platte’s third-warmest fall.

The city’s No. 4 average of 69.5 degrees was first recorded in 1914 and matched in 1933 and 1939, according to records stored online by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

So much for wondering what November would bring after North Platte saw a combined 4.7 inches of snow Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Other than 0.04 inches of rain Nov. 10 and a trace Nov. 13, that was it for the month’s precipitation.