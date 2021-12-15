While North Platte was spared tornadoes, the wind still carried a punch

North Platte and west central Nebraska noticed the strength of Wednesday’s late-fall storm system that set off tornadoes in eastern Nebraska and high winds statewide.
It was a sunlight-shortened day of contrasts, with North Platte setting an all-time high temperature for Dec. 15 before clouds, rain and the powerful winds sent readings plummeting.
A 68-degree reading was recorded just before 1 p.m. CT by the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. That topped the day’s record of 66, set in 2002.
The storm front had chopped that lunchtime reading in half three hours later, when the airport weather office’s webpage showed a 4 p.m. reading of 34 degrees.
In between, North Platte also set a precipitation record for Dec. 15 — though neither the old record (0.25 inches in 1874) nor the new one (0.32 inches of rain by 4 p.m.) was impressive by brink-of-winter standards.
The winds were much more so.
The weather service recorded a 63 mph gust at 3:14 p.m. four miles east of North Platte, a time when northwest winds were averaging 35 mph at the airport.
The region’s top winds were along U.S. Highways 6 and 34 in southwest Nebraska, where dust storms and visibility as low as one-fourth of a mile were reported about noon from Benkelman to McCook.
A Weather Underground station reported a gust of 80 mph three miles west-northwest of Trenton just before 3 p.m. Imperial had a 74 mph gust about the same time.
Top reported gusts by late afternoon had reached 65 mph eight miles west-southwest of Callaway; 64 mph near Broken Bow; 62 mph at Benkelman; 60 mph near McCook; and 58 mph at Valentine’s Miller Field, the Lexington Municipal Airport and near Johnson Lake, Ogallala and Julesburg, Colorado.
North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth said his office hadn’t received any reports of power outages or problems in the city as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Street Department sanders were bound for the city’s bridges and viaducts to lay down sand with evening approaching, Groseth said.
Cody Park would keep its Christmas display closed Wednesday evening due to the high winds, he added.
Sunny skies but more seasonal highs are expected as North Platte nears Tuesday morning’s winter solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year.
Except for the start of the weekend, highs through next Wednesday are generally expected in the 40s, with lows in the teens.
Colder air will move in Friday night, the weather service said, with an overnight low of 10 above and a Saturday high in the mid-30s.