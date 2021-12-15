While North Platte was spared tornadoes, the wind still carried a punch

North Platte and west central Nebraska noticed the strength of Wednesday’s late-fall storm system that set off tornadoes in eastern Nebraska and high winds statewide.

It was a sunlight-shortened day of contrasts, with North Platte setting an all-time high temperature for Dec. 15 before clouds, rain and the powerful winds sent readings plummeting.

A 68-degree reading was recorded just before 1 p.m. CT by the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. That topped the day’s record of 66, set in 2002.

The storm front had chopped that lunchtime reading in half three hours later, when the airport weather office’s webpage showed a 4 p.m. reading of 34 degrees.

In between, North Platte also set a precipitation record for Dec. 15 — though neither the old record (0.25 inches in 1874) nor the new one (0.32 inches of rain by 4 p.m.) was impressive by brink-of-winter standards.

The winds were much more so.

The weather service recorded a 63 mph gust at 3:14 p.m. four miles east of North Platte, a time when northwest winds were averaging 35 mph at the airport.

