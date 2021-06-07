While statewide school aid falls by 0.6%, North Platte Public School District will see a 4.3% boost

Fears of a substantial decline in next year’s state school aid turned into a net $408,102 gain for North Platte Public Schools in recently certified 2021-22 totals.
The district will receive $9.89 million in budget aid next year, 4.3% more than the current year’s $9.48 million, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
West central Nebraska’s 40 districts will share 2.1% more in aid, though total aid statewide will dip by 0.6% from 2020-21.
Exactly half of the region’s districts, including North Platte, will get more state help in 2021-22 in aid figures compiled by The Telegraph.
To view your district’s latest and past state school aid totals, visit sfos.education.ne.gov/forms/formshome.
Department officials agreed in February that the North Platte district had proven — after assembling evidence over a long period — that the aid formula wasn’t accounting for all its costs to educate poorer students.
That yielded a $1.4 million boost in North Platte’s 2021-22 “poverty allowance,” wiping out 70% of a feared $2 million decline in overall district revenues that had prompted officials to take ideas for possible budget cuts and even school mergers.
“I am pleased with how much we got in state aid,” said Stuart Simpson, the district’s executive director of finance. “The formula is now responding to what is happening in the district as a whole.”
North Platte’s fall enrollment last September fell from 3,884 to 3,697, which Simpson said played a major role in the alarming initial forecast for overall district revenues.
When finished later this summer, Simpson said, the district’s 2021-22 budget will balance by using cash reserves and funds left over after paying off the North Platte High School bond this past school year.
But even the net boost in state aid won’t avert a tight budget, he said. Lincoln County’s preliminary estimate of 1.6% growth in countywide taxable values would “barely cover our increases in salaries” if district valuations don’t grow faster than that.
The County Assessor’s Office must announce final taxable values for local governments by Aug. 20, with their 2021-22 budgets and 2021 property tax rates taking final shape in August and September.
Nebraska’s 31-year-old school-aid system aims to steer the most help to districts with greater educational “needs” — due to enrollment, poverty levels or numbers of immigrant students — than fiscal resources to pay for them.
Rural Nebraskans long have complained that the formula lowballs their “needs” by forcing their districts to rely more on property taxes from land-rich — but not necessarily high-income — farmers and ranchers.
Rural lawmakers’ efforts to boost statewide aid or write rural-friendly factors into the formula have run into solid opposition from larger urban districts. Gov. Pete Ricketts also has refused to back proposals deemed to raise one tax to lower property taxes.
Among notable figures from the newest school aid totals:
» Total regional 2021-22 aid will be nearly $51.36 million, 27.1% higher than just three years ago.
The 40 districts shared $40.41 million in 2018-19, their lowest combined total since the millennium turned.
Statewide aid will total just over $1.047 billion, little changed from the $1.053 billion for the school fiscal year that ends Aug. 31.
» Lincoln County’s six districts will share $14.06 million in aid, 3.6% more than in 2020-21 but 17.9% less than their combined total in 2008-09.
North Platte received $11.54 million in 2016-17 but has bounced between $9 million and just over $10 million since.
» The formula’s “equalization aid” will account for 83% of statewide aid in 2021-22, most of it again going to metro-area districts.
Eleven west central Nebraska districts will get equalization aid, with Lexington’s $20.93 million accounting for 98.5% of its region-leading $21.26 million in total aid.
North Platte’s $9.47 million in equalization aid ranks second in the region, with McCook ($5.67 million) and Cozad ($1.88 million) also in seven figures.
Sutherland’s $165,068 in total aid for 2021-22 — one-tenth of what it had received in 2008-09 — includes $48,547 in equalization aid.
» Twenty-three regional districts get some or most of their aid from “net option funding” because more students transfer into their district than transfer out.
North Platte had a net loss of 497 students to other districts in 2019-20, larger than any Nebraska district except Omaha and Grand Island.
Net option funding accounts for almost all the 2021-22 aid for Maxwell ($1.72 million) and Hershey ($1.62 million).
Brady, Wallace and Sutherland also receive notable amounts of net option funding, as does Stapleton in nearby Logan County.
» The last remaining piece of state aid comes from rebates on state income taxes paid by each respective district’s patrons.
This part of the formula was designed to equal 20% of such taxes, a mandate the Legislature abandoned during the 2008-09 Great Recession.
The two regional districts getting the least 2021-22 aid — Hayes Center ($8,285) and McPherson County ($5,462) — would get nothing without the rebate.