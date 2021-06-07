While statewide school aid falls by 0.6%, North Platte Public School District will see a 4.3% boost

Fears of a substantial decline in next year’s state school aid turned into a net $408,102 gain for North Platte Public Schools in recently certified 2021-22 totals.

The district will receive $9.89 million in budget aid next year, 4.3% more than the current year’s $9.48 million, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

West central Nebraska’s 40 districts will share 2.1% more in aid, though total aid statewide will dip by 0.6% from 2020-21.

Exactly half of the region’s districts, including North Platte, will get more state help in 2021-22 in aid figures compiled by The Telegraph.

To view your district’s latest and past state school aid totals, visit sfos.education.ne.gov/forms/formshome.

Department officials agreed in February that the North Platte district had proven — after assembling evidence over a long period — that the aid formula wasn’t accounting for all its costs to educate poorer students.

That yielded a $1.4 million boost in North Platte’s 2021-22 “poverty allowance,” wiping out 70% of a feared $2 million decline in overall district revenues that had prompted officials to take ideas for possible budget cuts and even school mergers.