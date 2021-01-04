While the pandemic limits in-person options, Nebraskans can still keep tabs on the Unicam from a distance

Nebraska’s unique one-house Legislature has long been one of the nation’s most transparent lawmaking bodies, both in-person and online.

Though COVID-19 will again hamper public State Capitol access during the 2021 session, Nebraskans can still listen to their senators’ debates and read up on their bills from afar.

All of that can be done through the Unicameral’s website, with Nebraska Educational Television offering coverage of floor debates through both that site and its NET2 cable channel (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190).

NET livestreams floor debates and committee hearings via the “Live Video Streaming” box on nebraskalegislature.gov, which lists daily schedules for hearings and floor debate.

Once again this session, The Telegraph will note upcoming hearing dates and times for bills introduced by west central Nebraska senators.

Over the past 30 years, the Legislature has developed its online presence so Nebraskans have access to the same bill texts, proposed amendments and records of its actions long available immediately in print at the Capitol.