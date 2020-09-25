Whitetail Screen Print, Whitetail Cycle Sport owners to buy Parkade Plaza

Built on three blocks cleared in the 1970s of then-aged buildings between East Sixth and Front streets, Parkade opened its doors in 1978.

Its west anchor space near the Jeffers viaduct, however, has been vacant since Alco closed its doors in 2015.

Ace Hardware occupies the east anchor space, originally occupied by the former Sixth Street Food Stores.

The plaza also includes the La Hacienda Mexican restaurant and two other businesses in a detached building south and east of Ace.

Despite hosting temporary indoor and outdoor events, the Alco space has remained empty as the plaza’s neighbors to the south have been getting long-needed face-lifts.

Person said the Caldwells’ purchase caps several years of behind-the-scenes efforts to clear the way for local ownership.

“Everybody wins,” he said. “It fits right into the situation with all the exciting developments in downtown and the renovations going on. They can take it to another level.”

He said Noddle Cos. worked with North Platte’s leaders a half-century ago to develop Parkade Plaza as one of several regional strip malls it built in “trade center, county-seat towns.”