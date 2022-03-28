Widening of Lakeview Boulevard highlights beginning of city's road projects for 2022

Street crews are fanning out across North Platte with work on city street improvement projects in progress in several areas.

Milling work began Monday on the northern part of the widening of North Lakeview Boulevard from West Front to Second streets, said City Engineer Brent Burklund.

That portion will be closed to through traffic for a month to six weeks, he said, with work on the southern part from West Second to A streets following that.

The city has installed temporary road access to Second for residents on Parkland Court and Parkland Circle. Burkland said residents there should have received fliers in their front doors explaining the construction plan.

Motorists should look for detour signs when in the Lakeview area, he said.

Crews also have launched work on the 14 street repaving projects the City Council approved in 2021 and reaffirmed in North Platte’s 2021-22 one- and six-year road plan.

Burklund said the intersection of East B and Cottonwood streets was closed Monday for rebuilding. It’ll stay closed most or all of this week while newly poured concrete cures.

Once that intersection opens, the next intersection west at East B and Walnut will be closed and rebuilt.

Repaving work on West B from Jeffers to Willow streets will start with milling work early next week, Burklund said.

A long stretch of West Front Street milled down last week will be overlaid with asphalt starting Tuesday, he said. It runs from Buffalo Bill Avenue to the west edge of Front’s two blocks of bricks, installed in 1916.

Street crews then will move to repaving East Fourth from Jeffers to Poplar streets, which was milled late last week.

Burklund said other crews Monday were milling East Sixth Street from east of McCabe Avenue to Bicentennial Avenue. Its paving should start late next week if weather cooperates, he said.

