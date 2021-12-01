 Skip to main content
Wild Roses, Audation headline food drive concert
Wild Roses, Audation headline food drive concert

Wild Roses and Audation will headline a “Jams for Cans” food drive and concert Saturday in Cozad.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at The Band Factory, 207 E. Ninth St., and the music begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person with the donation of two or more food items, or $10 per individual without contributions.

The collected food items, donations and half of the $10 entry fee will be donated to the Cozad Food Pantry.

The remaining door sales will fund the entertainment.

Those interested can visit The Band Factory’s Facebook page by searching for TheBFiC or email thebandfactoryincozad@gmail.com for additional information.

