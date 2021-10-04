Wildfire management sparks debate at Lincoln County commissioners

A discussion about wildfire management heated up at Monday’s county commissioners meeting as local landowners expressed frustration with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The issue centered on whom law enforcement — specifically the Sheriff’s Office in this case — will allow access during a prairie fire.
After the emotionally charged discussion, Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers was given the task of setting up a meeting with the landowners to discuss the best approach in the future.
The fire that ignited the debate occurred April 30 near Johnson and Sandhill roads north of North Platte.
Speaking for the landowners, Bill Rundback of North Platte said a sheriff’s deputy stopped him at a checkpoint and refused to let him go in to help fight the fire on the property he leases.
Kramer said Rundback disobeyed the deputy’s orders.
“We had a lot of people out there fighting that fire,” Kramer said. “One person was denied and it was his own fault.”
Rundback said the Sheriff’s Office put his livelihood in jeopardy.
“I still don’t get it,” Rundback said. “I have the right to protect my property. That’s a God-given right, isn’t it?”
With all the looky-loos who show up at fires, County Board Chairman Kent Weems said, it is difficult for law enforcement to screen who should and should not be allowed access.
“That is partially why, Bill, I think all these protocols are put in place,” Weems said.
Rundback re-emphasized his point about protecting his property.
“I guess I’m going to stick to my guns on this that I have the right to protect my property,” Rundback said, “and you guys as elected officials should be acting in my best interest so I can protect my property.”
Weems responded that the highest law enforcement officer in the county is the sheriff.
“We don’t tell the sheriff how to run the sheriff’s department,” Weems said.
Kramer and Rundback disagreed on what happened that day with the deputy charged with controlling the traffic.
“In order to keep the people out of there that don’t belong there, we have to ask a few questions as they travel past our stop point,” Kramer said.
When Rundback came through, Kramer said, “He refused to stop and said, ‘I belong down here, I have investments.’ What does that mean? I don’t know what that means. Does he belong there? My guys don’t know who Bill Rundback is. All he had to do was stop for 12 seconds and identify his need to be there and he’d have passed through.”
Rundback said he did stop and rolled down his window. “The officer asked me what my purpose was being there for and I said I lease land, the Barrett ground, which was directly across from there, and he turned me away.”
Myers verified the protocol.
“Even though the sheriff is in charge of the deputies and saying, OK, don’t go through,” Myers said, “Fire Command, the incident commander on scene, is in charge of the deputies.”
Myers said the incident commander has the authority to restrict traffic near a prairie fire.
“When he says, I don’t want anybody through, he doesn’t care if you own land, own anything, he doesn’t want you through,” Myers said, and there are reasons for that.
“You don’t know what they’ve got planned to do in that area,” Myers said. “They’ve got resources coming in. You don’t know what those resources are. You don’t know what their plans of attack are.”
Commissioner Joe Hewgley said all parties made good points, and he offered a suggestion.
“I know you guys, I know where your hearts are at,” Hewgley said. “Brandon, let me make a suggestion that you get with the Fire Department, set up some kind of a large meeting so you guys can have a discussion and this doesn’t happen again and there can be an understanding.”
Hewgley recommended the meeting be advertised so landowners and interested parties could attend.
“Maybe you can get something worked out,” Hewgley said. “It’s not going to get worked out here today.”
Myers said he would begin the process of setting up a meeting with the landowners.
In other action, the commissioners continued action on three agreements with the city of North Platte for emergency management services, network services and maintenance of roads in the county’s jurisdiction.
The board asked Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to look into the agreements and make recommendations concerning questions about sharing costs.
Two agreements for sharing services with the city — dispatch services and maintenance of roads within the city’s jurisdiction — were approved.
The board also:
» Denied a remodel request for Lincoln County Court judges’ offices.
» Set a time of 10 a.m. Nov. 1 to receive bids for granite for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Set 10:10 a.m. Nov. 1 as the time to receive bids for the State Farm Road bike trail.
» Authorized Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Western Irrigation and Rodney Anderson.
» Authorized Weems to sign two special designated liquor license applications resubmitted by Big Red Liquor with a change in license number; both had been previously approved.
» Approved a resolution directing the county treasurer to issue tax sale certificates to Lincoln County on parcels that are three years delinquent on real estate taxes or special assessments.
Acting as the Board of Equalization, commissioners denied an application for motor vehicle tax exemption submitted by Two Rivers Fellowship. County Assessor Julie Stenger said the ministry had already decided to pay the taxes.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…