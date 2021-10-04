Wildfire management sparks debate at Lincoln County commissioners

With all the looky-loos who show up at fires, County Board Chairman Kent Weems said, it is difficult for law enforcement to screen who should and should not be allowed access.

“That is partially why, Bill, I think all these protocols are put in place,” Weems said.

Rundback re-emphasized his point about protecting his property.

“I guess I’m going to stick to my guns on this that I have the right to protect my property,” Rundback said, “and you guys as elected officials should be acting in my best interest so I can protect my property.”

Weems responded that the highest law enforcement officer in the county is the sheriff.

“We don’t tell the sheriff how to run the sheriff’s department,” Weems said.

Kramer and Rundback disagreed on what happened that day with the deputy charged with controlling the traffic.

“In order to keep the people out of there that don’t belong there, we have to ask a few questions as they travel past our stop point,” Kramer said.