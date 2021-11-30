Wildfire protection plan increases collaboration, communication among Loess Canyons agencies

The Loess Canyons Community Wildfire Protection Plan was recently updated to bolster collaboration and communication among the agencies and organizations that manage fires in the area.
The Loess Canyons Region covers areas in for Dawson, Frontier, Gosper and Lincoln Counties.
The initial plan was adopted in 2014, according to the Nebraska Forest Service which worked with counties, emergency managers, fire departments, natural resources agencies, and others to update the CWPP.
Landowners in counties with a CWPP are eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas.
The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities, and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.
The Loess Canyons document, which can be found online at nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/LCCWPP.pdf, is part of a statewide network of CWPP.
The plans provide information useful to both local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. It consolidates and relays critical information needed for responders in unfamiliar terrain.
The Loess Canyons Region has had an increase of Eastern red cedar trees since 2006, according to the CWPP. The native tree has a thin bark and flammable foliage that easily ignites, making it highly-susceptible to fire.
“The conical growth form brings the flammable foliage close to the ground,” the Loess Canyons CWPP states. “In forests and woodlands, cedars can act as a ladder fuel to allow fire to climb into the crowns of taller trees. When it burns, red cedar can shower thousands of embers downwind, increasing the chance of spot fires and the overall rate of fire spread.”
Between 2000-20, 2,083 fires were reported in the Loess Canyons Region area that burned more than 86,000 acres in the area’s four counties.
Also within that time range, there have been 20 fires in that have burned more than 500 acres. The two largest were caused by lightning and burned 22,000 acres over the Farnam, Brady and Gothenburg districts in August 2002; and 10,000 acres in Lincoln and Logan Counties in October 2000.
This past April six fire departments and two aerial support planes responded to a wildfire that burned more than 400 acres in a Wildland Urban Interface subdivision just north of North Platte.