Wildfire protection plan increases collaboration, communication among Loess Canyons agencies

The Loess Canyons Community Wildfire Protection Plan was recently updated to bolster collaboration and communication among the agencies and organizations that manage fires in the area.

The Loess Canyons Region covers areas in for Dawson, Frontier, Gosper and Lincoln Counties.

The initial plan was adopted in 2014, according to the Nebraska Forest Service which worked with counties, emergency managers, fire departments, natural resources agencies, and others to update the CWPP.

Landowners in counties with a CWPP are eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas.

The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities, and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.

The Loess Canyons document, which can be found online at nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/LCCWPP.pdf, is part of a statewide network of CWPP.

The plans provide information useful to both local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. It consolidates and relays critical information needed for responders in unfamiliar terrain.