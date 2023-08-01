Weather permitting, William Street will be closed between Dewey and Jeffers beginning Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of William will be closed. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately three days.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for the project. The closure will be for installation of storm sewer pipe under the William Street intersection.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.