Wind-toppled tree blocks Tabor Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday’s high winds uprooted and toppled this large fir tree across North Tabor Avenue about 4:25 p.m. on the east side of the home of David and Emily Cooper, 920 E. Fourth St.

The tree fell atop a 2015 GMC Sierra belonging to the couple but didn’t damage their home.

Workers with Tree Medic in North Platte were busy cutting up the tree to reopen the street.

Emily Cooper said David called her just after it happened, and “he said, ‘I heard this massive creaking and cracking, and then I heard it crash as it hit the truck.’”

The Coopers usually plant flowers and bulbs under the tree, she added. “Thank goodness we hadn’t put anything in yet.”

