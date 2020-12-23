Winds nearing 70 mph batter North Platte, surrounding towns

At least Santa shouldn’t be blown off his course tonight.
He would have had much more trouble Wednesday, when North Platte and west central Nebraska were pummeled with bitter northwest winds steadily exceeding 50 mph and nearing 70 mph at times.
The unrelenting blasts, reminiscent of North Platte’s glancing blows from the March 2019 “bomb cyclone,” topped out at 67 mph around noon at the U.S. National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
The grinchy winds left such noticeable calling cards as a long stretch of blue netting forcibly detached from the south fence of North Platte High School’s Bauer Field.
It also tossed and blew around the Christmas Village decorations at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte, forcing cancellation of Wednesday’s next-to-last evening of its popular holiday fundraiser.
“Because of the timing of the storm, we couldn’t get it all put back together to be ready” for Wednesday night, said museum Director/Curator Jim Griffin.
He said lights decorating windblown trees will be inspected Thursday. Many businesses sponsoring village displays are expected to make repairs in time for the season’s final drive-throughs from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
None of the museum’s historic buildings were damaged Wednesday, Griffin said.
But the village’s Santa’s Shack was blown over, and a lighted metal tunnel made by AJ Sheet Metal was “leaning way over and collapsed half down.”
Griffin thanked local and regional residents for their strong Christmas Village turnout and generous donations. Almost every night has set record totals for vehicles, he said.
With the museum’s summer attendance 58% lower due to COVID-19, “our income has been down,” Griffin said.
Had Wednesday’s winds been accompanied by any significant amount of snow, local folks could have talked years from now about a massive pre-Christmas blizzard capping off the infernal COVID-19 year of 2020.
Northern Sandhills counties did experience blizzard conditions Wednesday morning as the winds combined with up to 3 inches of snow, said Darren Snively, a Weather Service meteorologist at the North Platte airport.
No more than half an inch of snow fell at Lee Bird Field, he said, but the area got enough to create hazardous driving conditions outside town Wednesday morning.
The winds were “consistently upwards of 50 or 60 (mph) all day,” Snively said. “It obviously doesn’t take much (snow) with 60 mph (winds) to cause the impacts that we’ve seen.”
Top wind gusts elsewhere in the region Wednesday included 68 mph at Valentine, 66 at Broken Bow and 63 at Imperial, he said.
North Platte should wake up Christmas Eve morning to somewhat less brutal winds, though morning wind chills could dip below zero and winds could still gust up to 30 mph.
Skies then should clear away for St. Nicholas’ annual journey, with a low around 20 and west-northwest winds of only 5 to 10 mph.
The mild temperatures that opened Christmas week will return Christmas Day, with sunny skies and a high in the mid-50s.
North Platte’s next chance for snow will be early next week, the Weather Service says.
