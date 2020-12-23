Winds nearing 70 mph batter North Platte, surrounding towns

But the village’s Santa’s Shack was blown over, and a lighted metal tunnel made by AJ Sheet Metal was “leaning way over and collapsed half down.”

Griffin thanked local and regional residents for their strong Christmas Village turnout and generous donations. Almost every night has set record totals for vehicles, he said.

With the museum’s summer attendance 58% lower due to COVID-19, “our income has been down,” Griffin said.

Had Wednesday’s winds been accompanied by any significant amount of snow, local folks could have talked years from now about a massive pre-Christmas blizzard capping off the infernal COVID-19 year of 2020.

Northern Sandhills counties did experience blizzard conditions Wednesday morning as the winds combined with up to 3 inches of snow, said Darren Snively, a Weather Service meteorologist at the North Platte airport.

No more than half an inch of snow fell at Lee Bird Field, he said, but the area got enough to create hazardous driving conditions outside town Wednesday morning.

The winds were “consistently upwards of 50 or 60 (mph) all day,” Snively said. “It obviously doesn’t take much (snow) with 60 mph (winds) to cause the impacts that we’ve seen.”