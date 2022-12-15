Winds won’t quit in the Sandhills; blizzard warning extended into Friday

The December Blizzard of 2022 isn’t over yet in the northern Sandhills.

Wicked, bone-chilling winds still gusting as high as 50 mph led the National Weather Service to extend its blizzard warning to noon CT Friday (11 a.m. MT) for Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties.

Many key highways remained closed or treacherous Thursday in the Panhandle and west central Nebraska, though Interstates 80 and 76 both have reopened into Wyoming and Colorado respectively.

Sunshine greeted North Platte residents Thursday, but air temperatures in the mid-20s were negated by continued strong northwest winds driving down wind-chill equivalents to the single digits above zero.

They’ll keep blowing up to 40 mph Friday, bringing wind chills as low as 7 below during the day, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

But the coldest winds yet this season are on their way as Christmas nears: North Platte forecasters are predicting wind chills of 19 below in the city Wednesday — the official first day of winter — and 29 below next Thursday.

Wind chills will be even worse Thursday in the Sandhills, with weather service estimates ranging from 30 below at Oshkosh to 33 below at Broken Bow, 36 below at Valentine and Mullen and 39 below at Ainsworth.

This weekend, daily highs in North Platte will be in the mid-20s Friday and the lower 30s Saturday and Sunday before falling to the upper teens early next week. Below-zero temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday nights.

Meteorologists and western Nebraskans meanwhile continued to take stock of this week’s blizzard, one that called to mind the three-day 1880s blasts Laura Ingalls Wilder recounted in the South Dakota-based books of her 1930s “Little House” book series.

Valentine’s Miller Field airport received 11.8 inches of new snow Tuesday and Wednesday, giving the Cherry County seat a 14-inch snow depth including what remained on the ground from 7 inches that fell Dec. 8.

Even that total paled in comparison to the 22 inches reported to the weather service at the Chadron State College campus in the northern Panhandle.

Other west central Nebraska snow reports included 10 inches about 22 miles north of Oshkosh; 7.5 inches about 21 miles west-southwest of Merritt Reservoir; 5 inches at Madrid and about 13 miles east-northeast of Tryon; and 4.5 inches at Arthur, where a spotter reported 3-foot-tall drifts.

Ogallala, toward the east end of the blizzard’s path, recorded 4 inches of snow. Wellfleet and a weather service spotter 3 miles south-southeast of Hershey turned in Lincoln County’s highest snow reports with 3 inches each.

North Platte’s airport reported just 2.2 inches of snow Tuesday and Wednesday. But rainfall that preceded it Monday night and Tuesday morning helped produce a combined 0.6 inches of moisture from the storm — the most since two days of rain Sept. 15-16 left 0.7 inches in the city.

That lifted North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation total through Wednesday to 13.47 inches. Exactly 12 inches has fallen since April 15, the 10th-lowest for that period since 1948 but only No. 28 since the city’s first full year of precipitation records in 1875.

Thursday’s newest U.S. Drought Monitor map doesn’t account for this week’s storm. Each week’s map reflects conditions as of 6 a.m. CT that Tuesday.

About 56% of Lincoln County remains in “exceptional drought,” a figure that rises to 96.6% when “severe drought” areas are included. Statewide percentages for each group stayed at 17.4% and 58.4% respectively.

State snowplows were making some headway Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska, but I-80 motorists continued to cope with partly covered driving surfaces and blowing snow in reports on the Nebraska 511 website.

U.S. Highway 30 from Ogallala to Wyoming, U.S. 138 from Big Springs to Julesburg, Colorado, and U.S. 26 from Ogallala northwest to Scottsbluff-Gering and Wyoming remained closed.

Nebraska Highway 61 was open from Ogallala to Arthur but was still closed north of there to Merriman and South Dakota. Nebraska 23 west of Grant to the Colorado line also was closed, as were Nebraska 97 north of Mullen and U.S. 20 across the northern Panhandle as far east as Valentine.

U.S. 83 from Thedford north to Valentine was reopening to traffic around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to scanner reports.

Motorists should call Nebraska 511 or consult the website at 511.nebraska.gov before making travel plans.