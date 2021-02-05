Winter is coming -- make sure your home is ready for it

Area residents are bracing for a stretch of bone-chilling temperatures expected to begin at the start of next week.

The North Platte Municipal Light & Water Department sent out a reminder Friday for people to prepare their dwellings as well.

Among the department’s list of suggestions and tips:

» A water stream of an eighth of an inch will prevent the pipes from freezing.

» The department also has a device available for individuals to install in toilet tanks that will keep water running constantly.

» Individuals should check to make sure foundation vents are closed and look for cracks or openings that would allow wind to blow under or into a crawl space.

People with additional questions can reach the department at 308-535-6740, ext. 5.

The blast of winter air is expected to last at least through Valentine’s Day and should be preceded by two rounds of snowfall over this weekend.

The first should drop around 2.5 inches in North Platte before it ends Saturday morning, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the agency’s Lee Bird Field office.