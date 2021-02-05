Winter is coming -- make sure your home is ready for it

Area residents are bracing for a stretch of bone-chilling temperatures expected to begin at the start of next week.
The North Platte Municipal Light & Water Department sent out a reminder Friday for people to prepare their dwellings as well.
Among the department’s list of suggestions and tips:
» A water stream of an eighth of an inch will prevent the pipes from freezing.
» The department also has a device available for individuals to install in toilet tanks that will keep water running constantly.
» Individuals should check to make sure foundation vents are closed and look for cracks or openings that would allow wind to blow under or into a crawl space.
People with additional questions can reach the department at 308-535-6740, ext. 5.
The blast of winter air is expected to last at least through Valentine’s Day and should be preceded by two rounds of snowfall over this weekend.
The first should drop around 2.5 inches in North Platte before it ends Saturday morning, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the agency’s Lee Bird Field office.
The heaviest snowfall could reach 6 inches in an area from Thedford to Broken Bow and the Tri-Cities.
The second wave of snow is expected to begin late Saturday and into Sunday morning.
Jurgensen said the heaviest amounts should be outside North Platte, however, and hit around Ainsworth through Burwell, Ord and Albion.
“I can’t imagine that anywhere in Lincoln County is going to see more than 2 inches with that second round,” Jurgensen said Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will cool over the weekend and continue to drop next week.
Jurgensen added that on multiple days next week, wind chills should be at least 10 degrees below zero.
Winds are forecast to be between 5 to 10 miles per hour, but there is the possibility the gusts could be stronger.
“With air temperatures as low as they are, any wind we get is really going to amplify these wind chills quite a bit,” Jurgensen said. “By Tuesday or Wednesday there’s a chance we could approach wind chill advisory (conditions) which is 15 to 20 (degrees) below zero. The cold stretch is here and it’s here to stay for the time being.”
