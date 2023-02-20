It's still winter and another winter storm is on its way. After reaching 47 degrees in North Platte on Monday, and an expected high of about 50 on Tuesday, very cold temperatures will return to the region, along with strong winds and snow. Mild weather will return for the weekend.

Snowfall could begin by Tuesday night and is likely on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

That could leave up to a foot of new snow in some parts of the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. Three to five inches are likely for the area that includes North Platte, Broken Bow and Grant.

This is part of a storm system that will hit the entire north central U.S., along with the Intermountain West as far south as northern Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest from Washington to Northern California.

A strong cold front will arrive across our area late Tuesday, according to the NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook. This will lead to an abrupt temperature drop. Snow may be preceded by rain on Tuesday night. Snow is expected to become heavy in some places on Wednesday. The storm will exit by early Thursday morning.

Winds are expected to gust as high as 30 to 50 mph throughout our region during this weather event. Wind chill readings could be as much as 35 degrees below zero.

Travel could be very difficult with significantly reduced visibility and snow-packed roads.

The low temperature on Tuesday night will be about 15, and snowfall on Wednesday will be accompanied by temperatures rising only to about 20, along with the strong winds.

Temperatures will dip to about six degrees below zero on Wednesday night, rise only to 10 above on Thursday under mostly sunny skies, and drop to minus seven on Thursday night.

We should be back up to the low-20s under mostly cloudy skies on Friday and the mid-40s with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.