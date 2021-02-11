Winter weather isn't letting up yet; City of North Platte issues snow alert

Winter conditions arrived with a vengeance last week, and the Arctic blast and snowfall are not finished yet.
Storm systems brought 13-plus inches of snow to North Platte last weekend and the National Weather Service Office at Lee Bird Field is anticipating another 6 to 8 inches to accumulate from Thursday through Sunday. As of Thursday morning, there were 9 inches left on the ground from the previous week’s storms.
“The majority of that snow will be on Friday, where snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches,” said Samuel Meltzer, meteorologist. “Then there is the possibility of another inch or two on Saturday and on Sunday 2 to 3 inches.”
He said similar to the previous series of systems, snowfall won’t be all at once.
“This will be like last time, a slow duration of events over a few days,” Meltzer said.
The process of the creation of snow begins with the cold air coming in from the north.
“We have this Arctic front that came down and there was moisture along the edge of the front,” Meltzer said. “That combined with some disturbances we had coming off the mountains provide the correct conditions for the snow formation.”
Wind will not likely be strong enough to bring blizzard conditions, Meltzer said, but there are still concerns for frostbite.
“In terms of wind, I think the main concern for wind with this system is wind chill,” Meltzer said. “We have this exceptionally cold air that came down and that makes it so that even just a light wind will make it feel very cold for people outside, which can be dangerous.”
He recommended that people should dress warm and protect any exposed skin, as well as limit time outdoors. The North Platte Police Department issued a press release on Thursday in advance of the approaching weather.
“At these temperatures, frostbite can occur in little as 10 minutes, on exposed skin,” said Officer Matt Elder in the release and gave the following cautions:
» If you must be outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
» Bring your pets inside or ensure they have proper shelter to keep them warm and out of the elements.
» Have plenty of food and water on hand.
» Remove your vehicles from the Snow Emergency Routes to assist city workers with snow removal and allow easier travel for emergency personnel. The City of North Platte has called a snow alert starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.
» Check on any elderly neighbors or family members.
» Have a plan if the power goes out.
» Do not leave your vehicle running unattended to warm up, as vehicle thefts can happen very quickly.
Elder said officers will be on duty all weekend and if non-emergency assistance is needed, call the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.
