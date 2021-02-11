Winter weather isn't letting up yet; City of North Platte issues snow alert

Winter conditions arrived with a vengeance last week, and the Arctic blast and snowfall are not finished yet.

Storm systems brought 13-plus inches of snow to North Platte last weekend and the National Weather Service Office at Lee Bird Field is anticipating another 6 to 8 inches to accumulate from Thursday through Sunday. As of Thursday morning, there were 9 inches left on the ground from the previous week’s storms.

“The majority of that snow will be on Friday, where snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches,” said Samuel Meltzer, meteorologist. “Then there is the possibility of another inch or two on Saturday and on Sunday 2 to 3 inches.”

He said similar to the previous series of systems, snowfall won’t be all at once.

“This will be like last time, a slow duration of events over a few days,” Meltzer said.

The process of the creation of snow begins with the cold air coming in from the north.

“We have this Arctic front that came down and there was moisture along the edge of the front,” Meltzer said. “That combined with some disturbances we had coming off the mountains provide the correct conditions for the snow formation.”