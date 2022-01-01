With 3 to 5 inches of snow, many North Platte residents spend their New Year's Day shoveling

There are better ways to spend the morning on the first day of a new year than shoveling a sidewalk.

“I don’t know how fun it is,” said Jon Musil as he cleared the path in front of his house on the 800 block of East Second Street in North Platte on Saturday morning. “It just is what it is. (The snow) was a week late for Christmas anyway.

“It’s a fact of life,” Musil said as he moved on to shovel the snow from in front of his neighbor’s house. “I’ve lived in Nebraska my whole life, so it’s expected.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Brown said between 3 and 5 inches of dry, fluffy snow fell in North Platte overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Brown, who is based in the NWS office at Lee Bird Field in North Platte, added there was a report of 6 inches of snow about four miles southwest of the city.

The snowfall measures were the heaviest along the Interstate 80 corridor as Sutherland and Ogallala reported 4 and 3½ inches, respectively.

Further north, the accumulation was far less with about an inch of snow in Valentine and Ainsworth. However, those areas also had the chilliest weather with minus 25 to 30 wind chills in those areas, according to Brown.