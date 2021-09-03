With Big Idea North Platte coming up again, we check in with last year's winners

Casey Schiel’s idea for the Door Night Light came while he was going through a training exercise with fellow members of the North Platte Fire Department.
The device — a rectangular, multicolored LED light — attaches to a bedroom door and only activates when the door is fully closed. It shuts off after 15 minutes and includes a motion sensor should someone get out of bed. He used it as a way to promote the importance of people closing their bedroom doors at night for fire safety, while also comforting children.
His design and promotion were good enough to win the adult division in the Big Idea North Platte contest last October. The “Shark Tank”-inspired competition is meant to attract community members with an entrepreneurial spirit.
Submissions are being collected until next Friday for both youth and adult divisions for this year’s event. It is co-sponsored by the North Platte Young Professionals and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
On Friday, Schiel said he was submitting the final paperwork to establish both a patent and intellectual property for the device. He also is seeking a potential manufacturer as well as developing a plan to get the night lights out to the public.
He said the product was also inspired by the “Close Before You Doze” campaign that educates the public about closing doors at night.
“Having a career in the fire service and the EMS it is very important to get the message out to the public and educate the individuals in our community,” said Schiel, who was a wild-card entrant last year and beat out seven other entrants.
A $29,250 donation from the Schmidt Foundation will lead to larger Big Idea cash prizes. The payment for the winner of the adult division will jump from $1,000 to $8,000, and the second- and third-place recipients will receive $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.
The top youth entrepreneur will receive a $1,000 scholarship, while the second- and third-place finishers will get $500 and $250, respectively.
The top individual in each division will also receive marketing assistance packages for promotion of their products.
Treyton Nichols won the $500 first-place scholarship in the youth division last year for his entry, which started out as his Under the Bark chainsaw art venture and changed to his contracting business, Sandhills Sawdust.
Nichols, a North Platte High School graduate, just began his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he is pursuing a degree in construction management. He used the proceeds to purchase tools and other equipment for his construction work over the summer.
“He has always had a passion for all things construction. He’s known from an early age,” Nichols’ mother, Danielle Remus, said. “Both his grandpas worked in construction, and since he was a little tiny kiddo, he has had tools in his hands.”
Maxwell eighth-grader Rei Wood finished second in the youth competition last year for her Black Ember Soap business in which scented soap is made from the rendered lard from the pigs on the family’s farm.
Wood’s mother, Lora, said Rei used her winnings to purchase soap molds, cutters as well as dyes and scents. She has a store opened on Etsy.com and has made a few sales to the public along with some to friends and family members. A production setback has put a temporary hold on the business, however.
“We took our pigs to the processor and there was a mix-up with our order. They threw away the lard,” Lora said. “We kind of have been on a standstill from there, but we’re getting more (lard) in a couple weeks and we’ll start up again.”
Lora added that the Big Idea program was the perfect fit for her daughter’s interest and personality.
“She always has been an entrepreneur even when she was little. She would make up businesses,” Lora said. “She was a party planner for a bit and would plan parties (for the family). She always has been of that mindset of trying to make a buck and working to get there.”