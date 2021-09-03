With Big Idea North Platte coming up again, we check in with last year's winners

“Having a career in the fire service and the EMS it is very important to get the message out to the public and educate the individuals in our community,” said Schiel, who was a wild-card entrant last year and beat out seven other entrants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A $29,250 donation from the Schmidt Foundation will lead to larger Big Idea cash prizes. The payment for the winner of the adult division will jump from $1,000 to $8,000, and the second- and third-place recipients will receive $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

The top youth entrepreneur will receive a $1,000 scholarship, while the second- and third-place finishers will get $500 and $250, respectively.

The top individual in each division will also receive marketing assistance packages for promotion of their products.

Treyton Nichols won the $500 first-place scholarship in the youth division last year for his entry, which started out as his Under the Bark chainsaw art venture and changed to his contracting business, Sandhills Sawdust.

Nichols, a North Platte High School graduate, just began his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he is pursuing a degree in construction management. He used the proceeds to purchase tools and other equipment for his construction work over the summer.