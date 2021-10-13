With challenge met, Lincoln County Historical Museum prepares for Japanese American exhibit

New Lincoln County Historical Museum exhibit will tell of Japanese Americans' patriotism in World War II
Lincoln County Historical Museum leaders needed little extra time to wrap up a quick $75,000 fund drive to add an exhibit on the county’s Japanese American families.
John Frels of Hershey offered the last $300 Wednesday afternoon, said Jim Griffin, director-curator of the museum near North Platte’s Scout’s Rest Ranch and Wild West Arena.
That completed a $25,000 local match to meet a challenge set in mid-August by 90-year-old Lincoln County native Roy Yanagida, who now lives in Lincoln.
Yanagida, the last surviving child of early 1900s immigrant Charles Yanagida, contributed $25,000 up front and agreed to double that if the museum could raise $25,000.
That money came together in just two months, including donations of $2,500 from Sandhills State Bank and $5,000 from NebraskaLand Bank. Both are based in North Platte.
“Now I’ve just got to keep working with the architect to finalize plans” to remodel part of the museum’s main hall, Griffin said Wednesday.
The Japanese American exhibit has to be open by late next summer under another condition set by Yanagida, he said.
North Platte architect Stephen Granger has been hired to design changes on the north and east ends of the main hall. That area now includes old post office, telephone switchboard and medical equipment.
Most of that equipment will be relocated to other parts of the museum complex, Griffin said. Another new exhibit on North Platte’s Lee Bird Field airport is expected to face the Japanese American exhibit.
Several Japanese immigrant families settled between North Platte and Hershey in the 20th century’s first decades. They farmed and raised cattle on leased land because state law then didn’t let ethnic Japanese own it.
Other first-generation “Issei” found jobs or owned businesses in North Platte and the county, Griffin and Yanagida said.
Many of the immigrants’ second-generation “Nisei” children graduated from college either before or after World War II, they added.
Their ranks included Distinguished Service Medal winner Ben Kuroki, veteran of 58 European and Pacific aerial combat missions, and three members of the all-Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team that won fame fighting in Italy and France.
Griffin said Kent Matsutani, another descendant of Lincoln County’s first Japanese Americans, called to donate money and artifacts after seeing a story on the project in Wednesday’s Telegraph.