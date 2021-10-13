With challenge met, Lincoln County Historical Museum prepares for Japanese American exhibit

Lincoln County Historical Museum leaders needed little extra time to wrap up a quick $75,000 fund drive to add an exhibit on the county’s Japanese American families.

John Frels of Hershey offered the last $300 Wednesday afternoon, said Jim Griffin, director-curator of the museum near North Platte’s Scout’s Rest Ranch and Wild West Arena.

That completed a $25,000 local match to meet a challenge set in mid-August by 90-year-old Lincoln County native Roy Yanagida, who now lives in Lincoln.

Yanagida, the last surviving child of early 1900s immigrant Charles Yanagida, contributed $25,000 up front and agreed to double that if the museum could raise $25,000.

That money came together in just two months, including donations of $2,500 from Sandhills State Bank and $5,000 from NebraskaLand Bank. Both are based in North Platte.

“Now I’ve just got to keep working with the architect to finalize plans” to remodel part of the museum’s main hall, Griffin said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Japanese American exhibit has to be open by late next summer under another condition set by Yanagida, he said.