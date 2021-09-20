 Skip to main content
With finishing touches in the works, co-coordinator hopes North Platte Community Build Playground will be open early October
With finishing touches in the works, co-coordinator hopes North Platte Community Build Playground will be open early October

With finishing touches in the works, co-coordinator hopes North Platte Community Build Playground will be open early October

Amanda Odell works Monday to smooth out the corners and edges of the boards of a wooden train that is part of the North Platte Community Build Playground at Centennial Park. Volunteer crews finished most of the work over the weekend. There are just a few elements left, including a pour-in-place rubber surfacing. The goal is to have the work completed by the end of the month and the playground available for children to use in early October.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The noise of power tools was still heard at Centennial Park on Monday as a skeleton crew worked on power sanding and other finishing jobs at the North Platte Community Build Playground.

While most of the work was finished by 5 p.m. Sunday, there are still some elements to be completed. Some playground equipment is on back order — including a set of swings — and the pour-in-place rubber surfacing needs to be done.

Tauni Morris, a co-coordinator of the project, estimated that the surfacing could be placed within the next two weeks. She added the hope is that children will be able to use the playground by early October.

It still would be less than a year since the planning for the site began in earnest. Morris said roughly 200 volunteers turned out each day from Wednesday through Sunday to assist with construction. A number of individuals donated tools and other items for construction.

A fence surrounds the playground with names of individuals and families on the pickets to credit their donations to the work as well.

“We had a lot of big feels invested in this,” Morris said. “We wanted to the community and we are grateful to the community for stepping up.

“We loved the atmosphere of (the build),” Morris said. “I think it really fulfilled all of (project co-coordinator) Emily Wurl and my hopes and dreams and that sense of camaraderie and loving on our city. I think it culminated into everything that we could have wished for. We have this amazing playground for these kids to enjoy.”

