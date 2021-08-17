With mayor casting tie-breaking vote, North Platte City Council approves conditional use permit for horse track

Councilmen Ty Lucas, Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Jim Carman voted to grant the conditional use permit, recommended July 27 by the city Planning Commission on a 6-0 vote.

Council President Jim Nisley, the last member to vote, created the 4-4 tie when he joined Ed Rieker, Mark Woods and Donna Tryon in voting “no.”

Kelliher, responding to council opponents’ concerns about a casino’s social costs, cited individuals’ free will and personal responsibility in voting to grant the permit.

Becker and his partners presented their applications for horse racing licenses at North Platte and Gering July 16 to the state Racing and Gaming Commission.

That panel next meets Sept. 21, but Executive Director Tom Sage said Monday that the Becker group’s applications will not be on the commission’s agenda that day.

Under the trio of “racino” initiatives Nebraska voters approved in November, casinos can only be operated at licensed horse tracks.

The Racing and Gaming Commission must approve separate horse-racing and casino licenses, with the racing license required first.