With no representatives past Hastings, Nebraska Environmental Trust appointments see scrutiny, legislative hearing

A quartet of Nebraska Environmental Trust board appointments is being criticized for not only wiping out the panel’s diversity but also creating an all-eastern Nebraska board.
The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee will hold public hearings Wednesday and Thursday on the first three of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent board choices.
The committee also plans hearings Thursday on two bills to relocate Nebraska Game and Parks Commission headquarters.
Other regional senators’ bills receiving hearings include Gordon state Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill for a moratorium on long-distance power lines and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s pair of “consumption tax” proposals.
Nebraska Educational Television will livestream the hearings online via the Unicameral website (nebraskalegislature.gov), along with many others during the second week of all-day hearings on 2021 bills and constitutional amendments.
Natural Resources Committee members will review Ricketts’ reappointments of Environmental Trust board members Jim Hellbusch of Columbus, Mark Quandahl of Omaha and Rod Christen of Steinauer.
Hellbusch and Quandahl will appear before the committee at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Christen to follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. All hearings will be in Room 1525 of the State Capitol in Lincoln.
The fourth new board member, Josh Andersen of Edgar, has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing. He took the seat this month of 13-year member Sherry Vinton of Whitman, who resigned.
That appointment left the board with an all white male membership and no members from west of Hastings, the Friends of the Environmental Trust watchdog group said in a press release.
“Given the rich natural resources in the vast western part of the state, it is unbelievable that no board member was selected from that region,” said group member Sandy Scofield, a former state senator from Chadron.
The Environmental Trust board, founded in 1992 and funded by state lottery proceeds, officially has three members from each of Nebraska’s congressional districts.
With continued population growth in eastern Nebraska, however, the 3rd District includes not only western and central Nebraska but also some northeast and southeast counties along the Missouri River.
Andersen, who farms near Edgar in Clay County east of Hastings, is now the panel’s westernmost member. Both Christen and the other 3rd District member, Quentin Bowen of Humboldt, are from far southeast counties.
The Friends group said the Environmental Trust board had always had at least three female members until Ricketts became governor in 2015.
Its press release also faulted Christen and Hellbusch for controversial 2020 votes to fund an ethanol distribution project ahead of others that scored higher in the board’s judging process.
Between its Environmental Trust Board hearings, Natural Resources Committee members will hear the two Game and Parks headquarters bills at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Erdman’s Legislative Bill 562 would move the agency’s home offices from Lincoln to Sidney, targeting in particular the vacated office buildings left behind after Cabela’s 2017 sale to Bass Pro Shops.
Venango Sen. Dan Hughes’ LB 668, meanwhile, would require Game and Parks to transfer its headquarters to a county of 10,000 people or less that’s at least 200 miles from Omaha and Lincoln.
Two other Erdman bills affecting the Game and Parks Commission will be heard after the committee’s Environmental Trust Board hearings.
LB 615, which would have Nebraska voters elect commission members rather than have them appointed by the governor, will receive its hearing Wednesday morning after the hearings on Hellbusch and Quandahl.
The hearing on LB 305, which would bring Game and Parks under the governor’s direct control, will follow Christen’s hearing Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Brewer’s bill (LB 409) to prevent the beginning or continuation of work on long-distance power lines will be heard at noon Wednesday by the Executive Board in Room 1524 of the State Capitol.
The bill, which would have the effect of freezing further work on the Nebraska Public Power District’s R-Project line, is Brewer’s priority bill for the session.
In the same room at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Revenue Committee will hear Erdman’s proposed constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 11CA) and enabling bill (LB 133) to replace state income, sales and property taxes with consumption taxes.
Erdman debuted his proposal in 2020 as a constitutional amendment, but it never reached the floor. If LR 11CA clears the Legislature, voters would decide its fate in 2022.