With no representatives past Hastings, Nebraska Environmental Trust appointments see scrutiny, legislative hearing

The fourth new board member, Josh Andersen of Edgar, has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing. He took the seat this month of 13-year member Sherry Vinton of Whitman, who resigned.

That appointment left the board with an all white male membership and no members from west of Hastings, the Friends of the Environmental Trust watchdog group said in a press release.

“Given the rich natural resources in the vast western part of the state, it is unbelievable that no board member was selected from that region,” said group member Sandy Scofield, a former state senator from Chadron.

The Environmental Trust board, founded in 1992 and funded by state lottery proceeds, officially has three members from each of Nebraska’s congressional districts.

With continued population growth in eastern Nebraska, however, the 3rd District includes not only western and central Nebraska but also some northeast and southeast counties along the Missouri River.

Andersen, who farms near Edgar in Clay County east of Hastings, is now the panel’s westernmost member. Both Christen and the other 3rd District member, Quentin Bowen of Humboldt, are from far southeast counties.