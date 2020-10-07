With reconstruction complete, North Platte looks to reopen North Dewey and East Fifth streets Friday

That stretch reopened June 19, with the best of those bricks reset down the middle of new concrete parking strips and new water and storm sewer lines in place underneath it all.

In the process, East Sixth gained one more block of bricks — from Bailey Avenue to Chestnut — than its original bricklayers had installed 104 years earlier.

Paulsen began taking up bricks for the Dewey and East Fifth work as its workers were doing final cleanup to reopen East Sixth.

With Friday’s scheduled traffic reopening, downtown will have seven blocks of rebuilt brick streets. East Fifth from Dewey to Bailey was redone in 2012 as a pilot project.

A tiny portion of East Sixth near the Jeffers viaduct had to be redone this week to correct a drainage problem on the concrete strip on the street’s north side.

“We either paved it too shallow or the grade wasn’t the best,” project manager Jed Paulsen said Wednesday. “There’s so much standing water there that we took a patch (of concrete) out and we’re putting in an inlet to the storm sewer.”

After replacing the patch Wednesday, he said, his crews faced “a little cleanup” Thursday “and then they’re out of there.”