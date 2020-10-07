With reconstruction complete, North Platte looks to reopen North Dewey and East Fifth streets Friday

North Platte city officials say North Dewey and East Fifth streets downtown will reopen to traffic Friday, capping 7½ months of reconstruction of six blocks of streets in the heart of the rebranded Canteen District.
Crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad, which carried out the $2.81 million project, are expected to finish their last cleanup chores Thursday on Dewey between Fourth and Sixth and East Fifth between Jeffers and Dewey.
City workers painted white stripes Wednesday on the new concrete parking strips along those three blocks. They’re also installing temporary lights and one-way and stop signs, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
“After all the paint’s dry, we’ll sweep the streets one more time to get them nice and cleaned up” so motorists can use them Friday, he said.
It fell to Eric Wyman, owner of Wyman and Son Welding of North Platte, to essentially apply the finishing touches to the “street and below” portion of downtown’s “renovations in progress.”
As lunchtime pedestrians walked by Wednesday, Wyman polished the metal “CANTEEN DISTRICT” lettering on the sign he built and Paulsen workers installed in the new circular brick pattern of the East Fifth and Dewey intersection.
The season-long “bricks” renovation kicked off Feb. 24, when the city closed East Sixth from Jeffers to Chestnut streets for Paulsen’s workers to break up old concrete and plow up the paving bricks installed in fall 1916.
That stretch reopened June 19, with the best of those bricks reset down the middle of new concrete parking strips and new water and storm sewer lines in place underneath it all.
In the process, East Sixth gained one more block of bricks — from Bailey Avenue to Chestnut — than its original bricklayers had installed 104 years earlier.
Paulsen began taking up bricks for the Dewey and East Fifth work as its workers were doing final cleanup to reopen East Sixth.
With Friday’s scheduled traffic reopening, downtown will have seven blocks of rebuilt brick streets. East Fifth from Dewey to Bailey was redone in 2012 as a pilot project.
A tiny portion of East Sixth near the Jeffers viaduct had to be redone this week to correct a drainage problem on the concrete strip on the street’s north side.
“We either paved it too shallow or the grade wasn’t the best,” project manager Jed Paulsen said Wednesday. “There’s so much standing water there that we took a patch (of concrete) out and we’re putting in an inlet to the storm sewer.”
After replacing the patch Wednesday, he said, his crews faced “a little cleanup” Thursday “and then they’re out of there.”
Thursday marks the 228th day since Paulsen started work with a November project deadline. They finished well ahead of schedule, even counting the time-intensive job of painstakingly resetting and sealing the paving bricks.
“It was definitely a hard task for us, but we enjoyed it,” Jed Paulsen said. “I think it looks great, especially the Dewey Street-Fifth Street intersection.”
Groseth agreed. “I was really impressed,” he said. “It came together very quickly, which is pretty amazing when you think about it.
“I’m really happy with it. Hopefully, the community is.”
Attention in the Canteen District will shift to the “street and above” beautification project once the first items ordered by the North Platte Downtown Association arrive.
Benches, planters, changeable LED festoon lighting and other touches will take their places throughout downtown, city and association officials have said. Planting of new greenery will follow next spring.
A Quality Growth Fund grant of up to $500,000 will help to cover the “street and above” expenses. The street reconstruction is being financed through bonds and federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
Groseth, who also oversees Municipal Light & Water, said the temporary streetlights will be replaced by decorative green poles, like those on East Sixth, once they arrive.
They’ll include some specially equipped poles to hold double-backed, 3-foot-by-4-foot digital video boards for each of Dewey’s Canteen District blocks.
City and Downtown Association leaders are discussing a spring celebration of the completed renovations in the historic district, Groseth said.
