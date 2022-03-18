Woman accused of assaulting someone in their sleep charged with three felonies

A 25-year-old North Platte woman is charged with three felonies for allegedly assaulting another individual as she slept.

Shantoya I. Charging Elk’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Lincoln County Court.

Charging Elk made her initial court appearance this week and is charged with robbery, second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Judge Tanya K. Roberts-Connick set bail at 10% of $250,000. Charging Elk remained at the Lincoln County Detention Center on Friday.

According to court records:

A North Platte police officer responded to Great Plains Health about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. A woman had been admitted with multiple injuries — two black eyes, a cut above her left eyebrow, a fractured nasal bone and bruises on her arms, legs and chest.

The woman told the officer that about 8 a.m. Sunday, Charging Elk and another person entered her East Fourth Street residence and assaulted her.

The woman said Charging Elk used her fists and feet while the other individual used a chain and a pair of brass knuckles.

The woman said Charging Elk also stomped on her forehead when the woman was on the ground.

After the assault, Charging Elk and the other individual went through the woman’s belongings, stole $10 from her purse along with a pocketbook with her Social Security card and bank information.

The woman said the two also attempted to destroy one of her photos with a lighter.

After interviewing the woman, officers went to the residence where the assault happened. They made contact with Charging Elk and arrested her.

A witness at the residence corroborated the information the woman provided.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.