Women of Achievement finalists named

Finalists have been named for the 2021 Women of Achievement awards.

The annual awards are sponsored by The Telegraph and NebraskaLand National Bank.

Because of the number of nominations, this year finalists were chosen for each of the seven categories. From that group, the winners will be announced at a luncheon Tuesday, April 13.

This year’s finalists are:

» Business: Donna Fair, Robyn Foote, Gina King.

» Cultural Arts: Jessica Hill, Paulette Stefka.

» Education: Kimberly Flanders, Stephanie Phye, Pam Wood.

» Government: Mona Anderson, Angela Blaesi, Laurie Jones.

» Medical: Lori Dye, Renee Engler, Jenny Lantis and Jasmine Hahn (team entry).

» Social Services: Jenny Bonta, Sara Gentry, Andrea Hongsermeier.

» Volunteer: Alyssa Fabik, Michelle Lupomech and Shirlene Smith.

The April 13 luncheon will be at the Ramada by Wyndham. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and the award ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Shae Caldwell will be the featured speaker.

Tickets — $25 for individuals or $90 for a table of four — can be purchased online at nptelegraph.com/exclusive/woa/ or at the Telegraph office, 621 N. Chestnut St., from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

