Women’s Resource Center gets ‘Back to the Basics’

Clients of the Women’s Resource Center in North Platte gained knowledge and skills at the “Back to the Basics” workshops on Thursday.

“It all started because one of our clients said, you know, 'there’s no diapers, there’s no formula, there’s no baby food, what am I going to do,'” Executive Director Linda Logsdon said. “That kind of got the ball rolling and we had one of our other clients say, 'Well, I know how to make laundry detergent from scratch.' Another client said, 'I can do some sewing,' so it kind of morphed from there.”

Volunteers, including some of the center’s clients, offered to teach what they knew about making various items from scratch.

“We had people teaching how to make baby food, sourdough bread and other things from the sourdough bread starter,” Logsdon said. “They learned how to make an (electrolyte solution) from scratch, baby wipes and sewing.”

The WRC provided lunch for clients, who went from room to room learning the skills offered throughout the day.

Chelsy Heinemann of Wallace was involved both in learning new skills and teaching as well. She participated in the sourdough classroom.

“I’m learning that sourdough was once given as a gift at weddings,” Heinemann said. “I’m just learning all about sourdough starters and about how I can incorporate that at my own house.”

She said a gift prompted her to participate in another class as well.

“I’m learning about cloth diapers, which I have some, but I‘ve actually never done it yet,” Heinemann said. “I’m very excited to get started on that. It’s inspired me to use the cloth ones I got as a gift.”

In her role as a teacher, Heinemann taught clients how to make laundry soap and baby wipes.

“It’s so much more economical to make your own,” Heinemann said. “You’re just buying water when you buy laundry soap. With wipes, it’s so much more affordable to make your own.”

Heinemann said the process is easy, using things most folks already have around their house.