Woofstock is coming back to North Platte. The annual Pawsitive Partners-led event makes it’s in-person return after it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last taking place in 2019, this year’s version will be the event’s 15th.

Woofstock 2023 is a great opportunity for dogs and their owners to have a day of fun in the park with food, vendors and more. All proceeds will go to helping the animals at Pawsitive Partners.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Memorial Park in North Platte. The park will be closed to through traffic, but there will be street parking available. Attendees are asked not to park in the lots of nearby businesses.

The event will feature grab bags, free doggy ice cream, Woofstock T-shirts available for purchase, “pup-erazzi” photos and picture ornaments, 50/50 tickets (the winner takes home half the pot), music and booths for nonprofits and vendors.

The St. Pat’s Strutters will be performing live, and Strut Your Stuff dog shenanigans will be on stage every half hour.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., sponsored by NebraskaLand Bank. For a $6 donation you’ll get a hamburger or hot dog, served with chips and a drink.

New Harbor Roofing & Construction will be there with their trailer, and while you’re helping fill it with pet food donations for the North Platte Pet Food Pantry you can get your hands on some free soft serve ice cream.

Fur Animal Rescue and Westfield Small Animal Clinic will be providing microchipping services on site for $25. Pennies for Paws jars will be placed throughout the venue for any pennies or other loose change you may want to donate. (They accept bills too.)

The event organizers ask that only friendly dogs attend the event, and they must be on a non-retractable leash to prevent tripping or from letting any pooches get too far away from their owners.

Also, for safety reasons, no cats allowed.

Pawsitive Partners volunteers will have a booth on site and members will be there throughout the event to answer questions. For more information, contact Dianne Morales at 308-532-5085.