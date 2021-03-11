Work begins for apartment buildings at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard

A year and most of a pandemic later, construction is finally beginning on a two-stage mixed-use development on North Platte’s west edge.
Workers have started moving earth for the first 10 eightplex market-rate apartment buildings DP Management LLC will build on 20.3 acres at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
Company President Brian Riley said Tuesday that work began “right after the cold broke” from the widespread “polar vortex” that lasted in North Platte from Feb. 6 to 20.
The first apartments should be available by year’s end, with completion of the first stage in early 2022, Riley said. A formal groundbreaking will be held soon.
Four “neighborhood commercial” lots also will be built on the south end of the $9.5 million first stage of Omaha-based DP’s development.
A curving internal street will be built to connect the two streets, the apartments and the commercial lots.
DP eventually hopes to build another 10 eightplexes, for a total of 160 new apartment units, east of the first group on the rest of the 62 currently open acres across West A from Eisenhower Elementary School.
Total costs for both stages were estimated in 2019 at about $20 million.
The North Platte City Council rezoned the entire 62 acres in November 2019, then granted $1.6 million tax increment financing for DP’s first stage in February 2020.
With the COVID-19 pandemic setting in a month later, the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority didn’t finalize DP’s first-stage TIF “development contract” until August.
Riley said last June that the pandemic “has had a tremendous impact on financing,” but DP was still proceeding with the project.
DP’s first-stage TIF aid would help it recoup much of the firm’s $2.04 million in eligible infrastructure costs.
Once it rents the first 80 units and develops the commercial lots, DP would seek council approval of $1.3 million “workforce housing” TIF aid to help it build the other 80 units.