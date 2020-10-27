Work Ethic Camp placed on quarantine status

MCCOOK — The Work Ethic Camp in McCook is on quarantine status after an inmate tested positive for the COVID-19, officials said Monday.
All other inmates will have the opportunity to be tested for the virus. Testing is voluntary.
“The inmate who tested positive has been medically isolated from other people. In addition, three staff members from WEC who received their positive results today (Monday) are also self-isolating at home,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
