Work on Highway 21 near Lexington to start Monday

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 21 near Lexington.

Paulsen, Inc., of Cozad, has the $4,354,807 contract, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work includes removal of two bridges, which will be replaced with box culverts. Work will take place from Reference Post 32+25 to Reference Post 35+00. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals with a 12-foot width restriction.

Anticipated completion is January 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.