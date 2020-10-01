Work on Highway 21 near Lexington to start Monday

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 21 near Lexington.
Paulsen, Inc., of Cozad, has the $4,354,807 contract, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Work includes removal of two bridges, which will be replaced with box culverts. Work will take place from Reference Post 32+25 to Reference Post 35+00. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals with a 12-foot width restriction.
Anticipated completion is January 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.