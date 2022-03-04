 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work on I-80 from Maxwell to Brady to start Thursday

Weather permitting, work will begin March 10 on Interstate 80, west of Maxwell to Brady, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Midwest Coatings Company Inc. of Modale, Iowa, has the $255,820 contract. Work includes crack sealing the asphalt pavement, from reference post 185.74 to reference post 198.40. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is spring 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

