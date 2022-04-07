 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work set to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 97

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 97 south of Mullen, from reference post 56+87 to reference post 66+96, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the primary contractor. Work will include grading, re-surfacing, drainage structures, erosion control and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car, flaggers and lane closures. A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and around work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down. The project is anticipated to be completed in November.

