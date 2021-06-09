Work set to resume on South Platte River Bridge project June 14

Weather permitting, work will resume June 14 on L-56G, the North Platte East Access South Platte River Bridge project. On June 21, work will resume on L-56C, the Brady Interchange project, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Simon Contractors Inc. of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the $3,877,000 contract. Work includes installation of waterproof membrane and asphalt bridge deck overlay at both locations. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is July 2021.

Work will be suspended on the U.S. Highway 83-Jeffers Street viaduct in North Platte June 15 through June 26 for Nebraskaland Days.

All driving lanes and the sidewalk will be open during this period. Work will resume on the Jeffers Street viaduct June 27.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.