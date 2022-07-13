 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The work will extend from reference post 202.09 to reference post 206.73.

Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor.

Work includes asphalt paving, bridge rail repair, guardrail replacement, seeding and drainage structures.

Bridge work will be performed using temporary traffic signals, and other work will be performed under daytime lane closures using flaggers and pilot car. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Anticipated completion is in November.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down

