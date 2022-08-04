Work to begin on South River Bridge on Jeffers

Midlands Contracting, Inc. will begin water main replacement on Monday beginning at the South River Bridge on Jeffers Street and heading north along the east lane of the one-ways.

Work will progress from south to north along the one-ways and continue until project is complete, according to a press release from the North Platte Engineering Department.

The one-ways will be limited to two lanes in certain areas during this project. Access to local businesses will be available

Motorists are asked to use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of yourself and the workers.

If you have any questions, contact the City of North Platte Engineering Department at 535-6724.