Work to continue on US Highway 83 in North Platte
Work to continue on US Highway 83 in North Platte

Local News

Weather permitting, work will continue on U.S. Highway 83 in North Platte, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Watts Electric Co. of Waverly has the contract. Work includes traffic signal upgrades.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, new controllers will be installed at the intersections of Francis and Jeffers streets, Francis and Dewey Street, William Street and Dewey, and E and Dewey streets.

Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic control signs and flaggers. Anticipated completion is in November.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

